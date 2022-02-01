BUTLER — While Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz characterized 2020 as an “average year” in terms of calls for service, 2021 more closely followed recent trends, as Butler firefighters established a new record for total responses.
The 530 responses obliterated the previous record of 498 calls set in 2019. By comparison, firefighters responded to 405 calls in 2020.
While there were just six total fire-related calls last year, medical assistance continues to dominate the fire department’s responses, with 267 such calls in 2020. Another 33 calls were to provide lift assistances.
Five of the fire calls were structure fires and one was a piece of equipment inside a factory.
Butler firefighters provided mutual aid to surrounding departments on 30 occasions. That represents a decrease from 46 in 2020. They responded to nine grass fires, 19 injury accidents and four property damage accidents.
In addition, there were 13 fire alarms and seven fire alarm activations, none of which involved actual fires. Firefighters were dispatched and canceled while responding 48 times.
As part of its activity report, the department also tracks public service and community events as responses. There were 23 such events last year.
“We want to participate in those,” Shultz said. “We’re a community organization; we want to try and participate the best we can.”
In 2021, the department responded to 60 calls in January. As of Wednesday, the department had already made 68 calls in 2022.
Last year, the department’s busiest month was December, with 57 calls for service. By comparison, there were just 34 calls in May and 37 in January. Every other month had at least 42 calls.
Even with those numbers, there are periods without calls.
“Any time can be a busy time,” Shultz said. “We can go a week without a call and then we could have five in one day. We could have multiple calls where we’re dispatched on one and dispatched on another” within minutes of each other.
This summer, the department expects to take delivery of a new rescue engine.
The truck, ordered at the end of 2020, will carry most of the extrication equipment currently carried on its 1997 Chevrolet unit. As an engine, it will replace a 1999 Pierce pumper.
Like every volunteer organization, fire departments are feeling the squeeze of having enough people to respond to calls.
Having paid part-time firefighters has helped. During daytime hours, there are two firefighters on station to handle most calls, with others responding as needed.
“Our numbers aren’t where they need to be,” Shultz said. “You can’t make someone be a volunteer. You have to see if they want to do it.”
There are 11 regulars, two support firefighters and six part-time paid firefighters.
There is hope on the horizon. There are three high school-aged members in the department’s junior program, and a fourth just graduated to become a reserve firefighter. Another reserve has completed firefighter 1 and 2 training and is about to finish first responder training.
Junior firefighters are encouraged to join the Auburn Fire Department’s cadet program so they can take advantage of many training opportunities while also training with Butler firefighters.
“Every volunteer department around the country is struggling,” Shultz said. “When you get a job established, everybody wants to go to days. That’s why we have part-time help during the day.
“The most important thing is getting the red trucks out the door,” he said. “If you’re not getting a truck out the door, you’re not helping anybody.”
