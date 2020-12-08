BUTLER — The City of Butler is trying to seek payment for damages caused by a subcontractor during the High Street reconstruction project earlier this year.
At Monday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, several officials spoke about the incident and remedies.
The board also approved a 2021 contract with a longtime utility consultant.
An unidentified subcontractor for Brooks Construction is alleged to have driven a skid loader over a curb box and meter pit while High Street was being rebuilt, causing a water leak. City employees repaired the damage, with the work costing over $7,300.
In discovering that damage, the city had to bore and replace a line running under High Street. In the course of that work, it was discovered when that street was developed many years ago, a different contractor used Schedule 40 PVC.
“I’ve never seen that ever, and nobody I’ve shown that to has ever seen it, either,” City Superintendent Eric Dohner said.
The city is withholding final payment to Brooks until the matter can be resolved.
“I’d like to see us wait until we get some type of verification from Brooks that the subcontractor is taking responsibility for it,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“Brooks is aware of it,” City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said. “Brooks notified me who the subcontractor that was responsible for it … so I will be sending a request letter for payment from the subcontractor with the invoices.
“Brooks did indicate to me if we have issues with the subcontractor in getting payment to let them know,” he said.
“If Brooks contacts us, we’ll just tell them we want indication that the subcontractor is going to meet their responsibilities in paying for the work,” City Planner Steve Bingham said.
Dave Wagner, who has worked with Butler for many years on water and wastewater issues, will continue to be a consultant for at least another year at a rate of $52,560.
“With some of the big projects going on, we would like to keep his services until we get this long-term control plan done, until we get Scott (Lanning) and the wastewater plant where we need them to be,” Hartman said. “There’s a lot of things that Dave knows how to do that I think we’re going to need some help on.”
“He’s a valuable asset for sure,” Dohner said. “Dave would like to retire, but we still need some of that assistance to get us through. If we don’t have Dave, we’re going to have to find somebody else to do some of that stuff for us.
“Dave has a long history (with the city),” Dohner continued. “We’re trying to use him as limited as we can and not involve him in everything we’re doing, but yet there’s a lot of stuff, especially in this big project and all the permitting” for which his expertise will be helpful.
“If anybody knows our water department and sewer, it’s Dave Wagner,” board member Eric Johnson said. “We can’t go wrong. If we don’t use him, somebody else would be twice the amount.”
“And we’d be starting all over almost,” Dohner interjected.
In other business, Bingham said SES Environmental and a subcontractor will lay down a soil barrier and install monitoring wells this week at the former Butler Company site as part of the remediation plan.
A previously undiscovered drain was found during cleanup efforts last month. Dohner said his workers will document where that drain goes.
“We need to find that out,” Bingham said. “We don’t want that to add to the infiltration into the new sanitary” drain that was laid along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks last year.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said 20 families have signed up for the department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.
With COVID-19, shopping trips won’t take place, he said. Instead, families will register online, and selected items will be shipped to the police department. Families then will be notified when to come to the police station to pick up their items.
