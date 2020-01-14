On Jan. 6, the Indiana General Assembly reconvened for the 2020 legislative session. Over the next few months, my fellow senators and I will prioritize the following initiatives.
Increasing health
care cost transparency
Recent studies have demonstrated that Hoosiers pay considerably more for some health care costs than citizens in other states. Price transparency is a critical first step, and I will support efforts to provide transparency, including creating an All-Payer Claims Database and eliminating surprise billing.
Holding K-12 schools harmless for
ILEARN test results
Transitioning from one state test to another can create challenges for schools and teachers, as Indiana saw with the 2019 ILEARN results. My colleagues and I will support legislation that will hold K-12 schools and teachers harmless for the 2019 and 2020 test scores.
Reducing
government debt
Indiana revenue is performing above projections, meaning that the state has some unexpected one-time cash on hand that can be used to fund projects. I will be supporting efforts to pay for capital projects that were approved in the 2020-2021 budget with cash in order to save taxpayers millions of dollars in interest payments.
Raising smoking
and vaping age to 21
Indiana has significant room to improve public health ratings. Even though the federal government recently raised the smoking and vaping age to 21, taking action at the state level will ensure that, regardless of future federal action, Indiana is taking steps to prevent Hoosiers from starting an unhealthy habit that costs the state and businesses millions of dollars annually.
To stay up to date on what is happening at the statehouse during session, you can stream session meetings and committee hearings online by visiting iga.in.gov. You can also view proposed legislation, calendars and vote tallies on this site.
