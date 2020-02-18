Patricia Griffin

BUTLER — Patricia “Pat” Ellen (Driver) Griffin, 83, of Butler, died Feb. 13, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Fredrick Hutchins

HAMILTON — Fredrick L. Hutchins, 64, of Hamilton, died Feb. 8, 2020.

Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Shirley Spindler

HARLAN — Shirley D. Spindler, 84, of Harlan, died Feb. 6, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Curie

AUBURN — Dorothy A. (Clark) Curie, 92, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lee Myers

AUBURN — Lee Arnold Myers, 92, of Auburn, died Feb. 9, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Donna Fry

GARRETT — Donna J. Fry, 76, of Garrett, died Feb. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Helen Merren

FORT WAYNE — Helen L. Merren, 91, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Feb. 8, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Brenda Rickman

GARRETT — Brenda Sue Rickman, 59, of Garrett, died Feb. 11, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Chester Campbell

ANGOLA — Chester C. Campbell, 89, of Angola, died Feb. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements, with burial in Butler Cemetery.

Alice Holman

ANGOLA — Alice L. Holman, 96, of Angola, died Feb. 14, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Frank Ringler

FREMONT — Frank L. Ringler, 53, of Fremont, died Feb. 8, 2020.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Lester Harter

ORLAND — Lester R. Harter, 85, of Orland, died Feb. 9, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Jack Renkenberger

KENDALLVILLE — Jack D. Renkenberger, 96, of Kendallville, died Feb. 8, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sara Elliott

ROME CITY — Sara J. Elliott, 77, of Rome City, died Feb. 14, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Manuel Jacobs

ROME CITY — Manuel Jacobs, 79, of Rome City, died Feb. 13, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

