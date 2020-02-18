Patricia Griffin
BUTLER — Patricia “Pat” Ellen (Driver) Griffin, 83, of Butler, died Feb. 13, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Fredrick Hutchins
HAMILTON — Fredrick L. Hutchins, 64, of Hamilton, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Shirley Spindler
HARLAN — Shirley D. Spindler, 84, of Harlan, died Feb. 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Curie
AUBURN — Dorothy A. (Clark) Curie, 92, of Auburn, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lee Myers
AUBURN — Lee Arnold Myers, 92, of Auburn, died Feb. 9, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Donna Fry
GARRETT — Donna J. Fry, 76, of Garrett, died Feb. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Helen Merren
FORT WAYNE — Helen L. Merren, 91, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Brenda Rickman
GARRETT — Brenda Sue Rickman, 59, of Garrett, died Feb. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Chester Campbell
ANGOLA — Chester C. Campbell, 89, of Angola, died Feb. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements, with burial in Butler Cemetery.
Alice Holman
ANGOLA — Alice L. Holman, 96, of Angola, died Feb. 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Frank Ringler
FREMONT — Frank L. Ringler, 53, of Fremont, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Lester Harter
ORLAND — Lester R. Harter, 85, of Orland, died Feb. 9, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Jack Renkenberger
KENDALLVILLE — Jack D. Renkenberger, 96, of Kendallville, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sara Elliott
ROME CITY — Sara J. Elliott, 77, of Rome City, died Feb. 14, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Manuel Jacobs
ROME CITY — Manuel Jacobs, 79, of Rome City, died Feb. 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
