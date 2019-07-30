NEW YORK — One of Chantz Marcus’ favorite memories is watching old westerns and classic movies with his grandparents, Dee and the late Lee Impton of Butler.
Marcus, 25, recently completed a film, “Breaker,” which premiered earlier this month in select theatres in the United States and Canada.
A graduate of Adams Central High School, Marcus spent one year at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, where he originally studied to be a dietitian before he decided to pursue acting and filmmaking.
“I used to watch old westerns and classics with my grandfather, and it was kind of a pivotal, conscious decision I accepted that, one day, I will be doing this,” he said. “Those old films had this impact on me that never left.”
Marcus said his influences include the work of Marlon Brando and Indiana natives James Dean and Steve McQueen.
“They are not my heroes, because eventually you realize they had to do it on their own just like you,” he said. “You have to look up to yourself in that way, and put in the work, but I’m heavily inspired by them. I live and study in NYC, study and love theatre, well, because the greats did it before me and (I) not only believe that is my duty, but I plan to carry on the torch, and serve.”
“Breaker” opened in theaters in Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, Rochester Hills near Detroit, Washington state, Florida, Delaware and Minnesota. It is also available through various cable and satellite providers, including Comcast, Directv, Dish, Verizon, Frontier, on iTunes, Amazon video, VUDU and Google Play.
Including Marcus, the film features five principal roles.
Marcus describes it as an Americano story with a neo-western flavor. “The synopsis is a story about a young man with a troubled past who was discharged from the military and returns home to a rural desert town,” he explained. “(He) meets a secluded rancher that helps him turn his life around through working with wild horses.”
Casting took place through an online casting database. Filming took place over a five-week period — three weeks in southeast Oregon and two in northeast California. “We filmed in three segments based on puzzling financing together,” Marcus explained. The film was finished start to end in one year, but it took another 18 months to get it into theaters.
“I always wanted to start making a film by the time I was 23, and we had started location scouting before I turned 24, so that was a huge childhood goal of mine,” he said. “I’ve strove to have my films be played in theaters rather than straight to a digital platform, so I’m content with getting it into some theaters.”
“I plan to do no more than a year full turnaround from here on out, as this was my first full-length feature film with myself as a producer and lead actor,” Marcus added. “I have learned a lot, and now, I have more of a calling card for my future endeavors.
“The biggest goals are still yet to come,” he said. “This is just the beginning for me, and the ones around me.
“I plan to leave an impact, and inspire other people just like me to pursue their passion and gut, feel free to live and chase your wild imagination,” Marcus said. “No one will know what’s inside and how you can impact unless you become vulnerable and express what we believe needs expressed.”
