Treesh, Hulbert are Eastside's top seniors

BUTLER — Seniors Kelsey Treesh has been named valedictorian and Ziayra Hulbert is salutatorian of the Eastside Class of 2020, school officials announced this week.
Treesh, 18, is the daughter of Todd and Diana Treesh. She will attend Purdue University Fort Wayne, majoring in biology. Her career plans include pursuing a career in wildlife biology and working in a state or national park.
At Eastside, Treesh was involved in volleyball, student council and National Honor Society and was a track manager.
Hulbert, 18, is the daughter of Zach and Jan Hulbert. She will attend Alma College in Michigan, pursuing a degree in pre physical therapy.
Hulbert was involved in marching band, pep band, Interact, National Honor Society and bowling at Eastside.
Rounding out the top 10 percent of Eastside’s graduating class are Coral Olds, Matthew Strong, Jessi Gerke, Gavin Pfefferkorn, Vance Erwin, Avery Rutan, Noah Johnson and Summer Dircksen.
Eastside has recognized these students as recipients of Academic Honors Diplomas: Zachary Becker, Colton Birch, Madelin Bledsoe, Ashley Brown, Kaylea Bruggner, Cameron Cook, Jacob Delagrange, Summer Dircksen, Sidney Ebers, Vance Erwin, Ethan Farnsworth, Jessi Gerke, Jacob Geyer, Paige Graber, Ivan Hollinger, Ziayra Hulbert, Noah Johnson, Mileigh McBride, Rilee McBride, Coral Olds, Carissa Peckhart, Gavin Pfefferkorn, Jessica Roby, Avery Rutan, Matt Strong, Kelsey Treesh and Katelyn Weesner.
These students are recipients of Technical Honor Diplomas: Logan Helbert, Troy Kessler, Takoda Kissinger, Chase Leeper, Clayton Trenary and Braden Vinson.
Eastside High School will have a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors and families on Sunday, May 24, as previously scheduled.
To prepare for that ceremony, this week, school officials presented diplomas to seniors during designated times. Each senior and up to 10 guests were allowed to come to the school at 10-minute intervals to walk across the gym floor, receive their diplomas and have photos taken to be made part of the virtual ceremony.
“In an attempt to provide our seniors with the most memorable graduation possible — within the rules and regulations — school officials have been searching for a program that is personal and meaningful,” wrote Principal Larry Yoder, Assistant Principal Orie Foster and guidance official Lori Kaiser in a letter to seniors and their parents. “After discussion with senior class officers, it was decided that Eastside Junior-Senior High School will offer a combination of a virtual and in-person graduation ceremony.”
Photos of all graduates, a reading of their accomplishments, prerecorded speeches and music will be released May 24. From 2-4 p.m. May 24, seniors will be able to pick up their diplomas at the school’s main entrance.
The Butler police and fire departments will be at the school, and the Butler Main Street Association will decorate the community to salute the seniors.
“Eastside Junior-Senior High School realizes this is not the ideal or the traditional graduation ceremony that you deserve,” Yoder, Foster and Kaiser wrote. “We hope the combination of personal and virtual will still give you and your family the opportunity to celebrate this great accomplishment.”
