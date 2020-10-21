These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 8-15. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court. A notation in parentheses after each listing indicates the agency issuing the ticket. Carla J. Alford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB). Nenita B. Allmaras, Waterloo, failure to obey signs and markings when driving, $171 (DC). Abdulla S. Alomari, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC). Breyona N. Bandy, Plainfield, speeding, $156 (AUB). Ryley L. Barrand, Ashley, speeding, $171 (DC). Amber N. Baugh, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB). April A. Blevins, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC). David L. Buell, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB). Joshua D. Burkey, Hamilton, speeding, $180 (AUB). Devarrius L. Butler, Indianapolis, speeding, $194 (ISP); no valid license, $173 (ISP). Cody J. Calcutt, Waterloo, expired plates, $175 (AUB); expired plates, $175 (AUB); no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC). Hristina K. Christenson, Hollywood, South Carolina, speeding, $171 (AUB). Dianna K. Collier, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $235 (DC). Nicholas A. Compton, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (ISP). Jason B. Cook, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC). Dale B. Cummings, Benton Harbor, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP). Scott A. Cummings, Franklin, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP). Ashley R. Curran, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Alex M. Dodson, Avilla, speeding, $172 (AUB). Adrian D. Fairchild, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB). Brenden M. Fidler, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP). Garth B. Foltz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Heather S. Franklin, Butler, speeding, $196 (ISP). Kory A. Fugate, Hudson, driving while suspended, $256 (AS). Trenton A. Groff, Butler, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB). Alexandra V. Gumm, Goshen, speeding in work site, $435.50 (ISP). Larry L. Gump, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD). Kirsten H. Handshoe, Garrett, expired registration, $150 (GPD). Lakota S. Herendeen, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB). Dahnay L. High, Fort Wayne, false and fictitious, $150 (GPD). Jerome B. Howard, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB). Lillian A. Huchel, Olney, Illinois, speeding, $172 (AUB). Haley N. Hutchison, Fremont, expired plates, $150 (ISP). Timothy M. Jacks, Auburn, speeding, $173 (AUB); learner’s permit violation, $173 (AUB). Karen G. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD). Dustin J. Keesbury, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB). Renee E. Keister, Kendallville, failure to maintain required lamps, $171 (DC); throwing burning material from vehicle, $260 (DC). Laura K. Kraft, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Krista J. Kranz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP). Keaton M. Lambert, Sheridan, speeding, $150 (DC). Cody A. LaRowe, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC). Coby D. Lough, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC). Joseph B. Luna, Churubusco, operating vehicle in violation of restriction, $171 (ISP). Patric A. Martin, Lexington, North Carolina, littering, $260 (GPD). Mariah A. Mason, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC). Brad A. McClish, Huntertown, speeding, $175 (DC). Jessica M. Miller, Ashley, speeding, $165 (AUB). Morgan R. Miller, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC). Michaela R. Molnar, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC). Maug Nge, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC). Jose F. Aguilera Olvera, Goshen, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB). Layne C. Patterson, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (DC). Aaron M. Porter, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB). Angela K. Porter, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD). Reece A. Prosser, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC). Billy J. Ritchie, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC). Kyra A. Schinbeckler, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC). Kell S. Schlaack, Garrett, no license in possession, $175 (DC). Jessica E. Schmucker, Auburn, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (DC). Carlynn Sexton, Fort Wayne, registration not visible, $150 (ISP). Jordan L. Slayton, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC). Katelyn A. Smith, Avilla, expired plates, $175 (GPD). Kyle D. Spector, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (AUB). Eric R. Staley, Tipp City, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP). Steven L. Stanley, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC). Kyle D. Stechschultz, Powell, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC). Brandon J. Thompson, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $165 (BPD). Kenneth L. Walker, Indianapolis, driving while suspended, $254 (AUB). Kyle K. Wappes, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD). Michael R. Watkins, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC). Jacquelyn A. Welch, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC). Lorenzo T. Wofford, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (WPD); learner’s permit violation, $160 (WPD). Lake M. Yarlot, Auburn, no valid Class B endorsement, $150 (AUB). (BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
