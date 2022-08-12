BUTLER — Concord Township firefighters wielded big bats, clubbing several home runs Thursday on the way to a 28-5 win over Butler firefighters in the annual Battle of the Badges softball game.
The contest is a fundraising event for a local charity. This year, the event raised funds for the Butler Community Food Pantry that serves residents in the DeKalb Eastern Community School District as well as Franklin Township.
Butler Days Festival continues today:
• 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast, Butler Fire Department
• 8 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk, Butler UMC parking lot
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — car show, downtown
• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — craft and merchant vendors, downtown
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Butler Public Library book sale
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Made in DeKalb Showcase
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — chalk walk (awards 4 p.m.)
• 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. — Indiana Wild Animal show
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sweetcakes entertainment, facepainting and balloon animals
• 10 a.m. to noon — Fuentes & Barry Band, West Oak Street
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — food vendors
• 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Jim Barron magic show
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — kids crafts sponsored by the Butler Public Library
• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — inflatable bungee run
• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — bounce houses and extreme obstacle course
• 1 p.m. — car show awards
• 1-4 p.m. — Jail Break Band, West Oak Street
• 2-4 p.m. — Historic Butler wagon tours
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Triple Shot concert at Butler Elementary School
Dusk — fireworks at Butler Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.