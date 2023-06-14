Church hosting
car show Saturday
BUTLER — Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., is hosting the inaugural “Our Father’s Car Show” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 50 cars registered, with trophies to be awarded in several categories, including pastor’s choice.
All proceeds go to the missions of the church.
For more information, call the church office at 868-2098.
Butler Night
Out returns June 21
BUTLER — The Butler Police Department’s annual Butler Night Out event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.
The event will take place in Maxton Park, 695 E. Green St.
There will be free hot dogs, chips, snacks, face painting, Mark’s Ark animal show, prizes and a drawing for a bicycle giveaway.
Bible school announced
BUTLER — Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 W. Main St., will host vacation Bible school from 5-8 p.m. each night, June 26-30 at the church.
This year’s theme is “Zoomerang: Reforming to the Value of Life.” This program is open for grades K-5.
To register, visit ccb4him.myanswers.com/zoomerang.
Red, White and Blue Festival is July 1
BUTLER — The Red, White and Blue Festival will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1 in downtown Butler.
The day includes live music, a car show, poker run, a fun area for kids, a backyard barbecue contest, food vendors and more.
The event is being hosted by the Eastside employment skills club, DeKalb Eastern Community Events organizers and Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Image of Hope Ranch in DeKalb County.
Farmers market is open Saturday
BUTLER — The farmers market has returned to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Sewer district meets June 28
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
The meeting will take place at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 64.
The public is invited to attend.
Food pantry open June 28
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold its next distribution from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
The food pantry is located at Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
The food pantry serves all of the DeKalb Eastern school district as well as Franklin Township residents.
For more information, call food pantry director Melinda Ebers through the church at 868-2098 or visit the food pantry’s Facebook page.
Helping Hands has new home
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry has a new home.
The clothing ministry has moved to 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Eastpoint Community Church
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
Butler lists meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.