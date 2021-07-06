340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Carnival
All children are invited to the library’s end of summer carnival in South Side Park. The carnival will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be games, popcorn and more. Children do not have to have participated in the summer reading program to enjoy the fun.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” wraps up July 10.
Programs are geared toward preschool, grades 1-5.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
Upcoming events
A quilting meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
A quilting weekend will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
New materials available
History: “The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History” by Margarlit Fox.
Entertainment: “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su.
Home and garden: “The Heirloom Gardener: Traditional Plants and Skills for the Modern World” by John Forti.
Society: “How to Resist Amazon and Why: The Fight for Local Economics, Data Privacy, Fair Labor, Independent Bookstores and a People-Powered Future!” by Danny Caine.
Biography: “This Country: My Life in Politics and History” by Chris Matthews.
Audio book: “The Bone Code (Temperance Brennan novel) by Kathy Reichs.
Literature and fiction: “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. “The House Guests” by Emilie Richards. “A Death Valley Christmas” by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
The July craft is a mod podge terra cotta flower pot.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft will be fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.