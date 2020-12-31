Garrett and Butler will ring in 2021 with fireworks displays at midnight.
In Garrett, weather permitting, fireworks will be launched from Heritage Park on the north side of the city.
In Butler, fireworks will be launched at midnight from the corner of Main and Broadway. A new year ball drop also will take place.
