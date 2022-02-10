BUTLER — The Butler Police Department saw an ever-so-slight decrease in the number of calls from 2020 to 2021.
Last year, Butler officers handled 2,722 cases, compared to 2,741 in 2020, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said.
“We could make that up in a day,” he quipped of the 19-call difference.
Adaptation has been the most important factor in the department’s favor as it worked through COVID-related issues at different times in the past year.
“We only have seven officers, including myself. Several people had COVID and several had to be quarantined,” he said. “Fortunately, it was only one or two at a maximum.
“It required a lot of overtime to make up for the lost officers, but we managed,” Heffelfinger stated.
The department’s six reserve officers have been a “tremendous help,” he said.
“My officers, having to adapt, have been amazing,” Heffelfinger said. “They’ve all been eager to step up and work 12-hour shifts instead of their 8-hour shifts when somebody is down and out.
“I’ve not had one complaint about it. Not one.”
Two of the reserves are qualified to work by themselves, while the others work under the supervision of another officer.
While there were increases in some categories, it’s very likely some of the numbers were impacted by COVID.
Butler officers served 28 warrants in 2021, compared to 19 the previous year. Officers also conducted more vehicle identification number checks, from 87 in 2020 to 111 last year.
By the same token, battery cases dropped from 29 in 2020 to 14 last year. Police also investigated fewer traffic accidents — 49 property damage crashes in 2020 to 39 last year. There were five injury crashes in 2020 and four last year.
Police also worked fewer theft cases — from 61 in 2020 to just 36 last year.
Officers made 113 traffic stops in 2020 and issued 80 violations. Last year, there were 74 traffic stops, resulting in 31 violations.
One category that spiked was the number of 911 hang-up incidents. There were 193 reports of 911 hang-ups in 2021, compared to 131 the previous year.
Heffelfinger said officers have made efforts in talking with landlords about working with their apartment tenants in hopes of reducing the number of civil complaints and disturbances.
At some locations, officers were making multiple responses to the same complex each day. By talking with the landlords and encouraging them to work with their tenants, Heffelfinger is hopeful those calls will decrease.
Officers also worked to curb ordinance violations. With Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry in place, those efforts are beginning to pay off.
“My plan this year is to continue working with the landlords and ordinance officer to try and bring some of these numbers cut down,” the police chief said.
While COVID has halted some outreach activities, the police department was able to be involved with downtown events and festivals by the Butler Main Street Association and other organizations.
In 2021, the city granted the ability for organizations to obtain temporary licenses for short-term events involving alcohol in designated areas.
“We’ve had zero law enforcement issues at anything we’ve had,” Heffelfinger said.
“I’m a little bit leery about trying to start anything (new programs) with COVID lingering over our heads,” he said. “We’re going to try to maintain where we are right at the moment.
“We still look forward to ‘Shop with a Cop’ and things like that, even though the last year and a half, two years, we’ve had to do them a little bit differently.”
The department has maintained its roster without any turnover among the officers. That teamwork has enabled the police department to continue to serve.
“I can’t ask for a better response to what we’ve had to deal with and the adaptation we’ve had to do,” Heffelfinger said of his officers. “They’ve been just perfect.”
