BUTLER — Eric Strong, a 1996 Eastside graduate, has many passions.
He works as an illustrator, using his talents for children's books, animation and explainer videos.
In recent years, he's also been involved in barbell training, and wants to share that passion with others through Strong42morrow, located in his studio at 523 W. Main St.
Strong, 41, has had his studio there for about six years. He completed art school in New Jersey in 2002 and returned to the area 11 years ago.
Citing a desire to get both healthier and stronger, he has been doing either physical fitness or barbell training for the past seven years.
Over time, he said he's had people wanting to pursue a similar avenue ask him for advice. He began by offering help to family members, friends and people from his church.
Word continued to spread, leading Strong to decide to offer training in a different way. "It's one of those hobbies that evolved into a business," he explained.
He described classic barbell training as "simple but hard. I like barbell training and I like to focus on strength," Strong said.
"I think that's most important because it affects other areas of life," he added. "If you train for strength, it will help with your mobility and your flexibility.
"If you have other goals, we can work on those things later," Strong said. "It's just about the benefits of working hard and achieving goals."
Strong offers one-on-one training, but also caters to couples and groups. Sessions are available mornings and evenings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, Strong asks to be contacted through his email address, strong42morrow@gmail.com or through his website, strong42morrow.com.
Sessions primarily focus on squat lift, bench press, overhead press and dead lift. Strong explained that these lifts have application in some form over everyday life.
"Our bodies are designed to work hard," he said. "You'll look better and you'll feel better.
"These exercises are not just to get sweaty, but to be exericising with a purpose," Strong said. "You add a little bit every time; you're not going to do the same workout every time.
"It will help you figure what exercises to do and how often."
