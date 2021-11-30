With Thanksgiving having come and gone, I realized I did not think about what I was most thankful.
There are many things in my life for which to be thankful. I could probably come up with more, but here are a few of the most important ones:
Most importantly, I’m thankful for my family.
My beautiful wife Joleen and I have been married three years and have been together for six. In that time, we’ve seen our girls grow up and mature into young adults. They have shown they are capable of making their own decisions and creating lives for themselves.
I’m thankful for our boys — our pet cats. They’re both 13 now. Every day, each of them do something that makes you realize why you have pets in the first place, for the unconditional love they show, in their own special ways.
I’m thankful for my family — my mother, aunts, uncles and cousins. There have been several health scares, a death and obstacles overcome that remind you each and every day is a gift, and that you need to make the most of it.
Continuing on the family vein, I’m thankful for my in-laws who have accepted me into their family and they into mine. I have always felt welcome around them, and I hope they feel the same way about me.
I’m thankful for my health. The past year and a half has been a challenge for all of us with a couple of trips to the emergency room — fortunately nothing serious. One of my trips led me to understanding I would need to make some dietary changes related to gluten and dairy reactions.
Those changes have been challenging for everyone in our household. I had to give up regular chocolate and anything with wheat flour. I’ve learned to like cauliflower-based meals, including pizza crust, and thanks to my wife, we’ve discovered a number of chocolate-like substitutes.
Along the way, it’s meant we’ve changed the way we shop for groceries, what we eat and how we prepare food, and I can honestly say I feel better for it.
I’m thankful that, aside from a few stitches in my thumb — my first, not bad considering I’m in my mid-50s — I’ve never been seriously injured when I try to perform my own stunts, especially those involving paint scrapers.
I’m thankful that my wife and I have been able to continue working in our chosen fields throughout the past year and a half. I’m also thankful for each minute that we are able to spend together. She has come to love northern Michigan and I have come to love the Gulf Coast.
I’m thankful to go to sleep each evening and wake up each day.
None of us know what the next day, week or month will bring. The most important thing we all can do is remember to be thankful.
