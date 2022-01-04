BUTLER — From industrial expansion, addressing long-needed infrastructure projects and landing some much-needed state grants, there was a lot to be happy about in 2021 as far as Butler Mayor Mike Hartman is concerned.
“Looking back, overall, I felt we had a lot of wins last year,” he said.
Industrial growth
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Forest River sought and gained annexation of approximately 30 acres of land at the city’s south edge.
The recreational vehicle manufacturer, which has one facility located at 685 E. Main St., plans to construct up to four new buildings on the property along the west side of S.R. 1, between ColorMaster and C.R. 32.
The Elkhart-based company filed the annexation petition Oct. 15. The City Council approved the annexation request on a third reading at a special Dec. 13 meeting. Forest River must now present development plans to Butler’s Plan Commission.
This summer, Therma-Tru, DeKalb County’s largest employer, announced plans to add more than 50 new jobs as part of a $43.6 million expansion to its facilities at 601 R.E. Jones Road.
Therma-Tru makes fiberglass and steel exterior door entry systems.
The project will include a 23,000-square-foot building expansion and six new molding presses.
Therma-Tru employs more than 1,000 people at its Butler facility, which was constructed in 1985.
Infrastructure projects
The city is in the midst of one major infrastructure project, with two more looming.
In October, the city was picked to receive a $2.625 million grant from the Indiana Finance Authority to help address south side stormwater issues. That project is expected to cost approximately $5 million.
“We’ve tried in the past to get other grants to help address some of the sewer, sanitation and stormwater,” Hartman said. “For us to be able to get a $2.6 million grant was pretty phenomenal.”
Butler plans to invest about $1 million of its own funds to pay help for the project.
That grant — coming after two failed grant applications in 2019 — will help construct a new stormwater line from R.E. Jones Road to the northernmost Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, connecting to the 48-inch stormwater drain that runs parallel to those tracks.
It’s also hoped to run the sewer south of R.E. Jones to a county ditch near C.R. 32 to improve drainage in that area.
“By planning ahead for possibly more growth, we’ll have some infrastructure already in place,” Hartman said.
“It’s been long overdue,” Hartman said at the time of the grant award. “There is no stormwater drainage at all on the south side. Hopefully, this will alleviate some flooding in some residents’ basements because the water will actually have a place to go.”
First and foremost for 2022 is addressing water main and sewer needs along North Broadway. Hartman anticipates the city will apply for a grant in June.
Last year, the city had applied and was denied funding, for that project.
The North Broadway project is expected to come with a $6.5 million price tag. The project will include replacing lead service connections and updating water mains that are 100 years old or more.
An $8 million long-term control project, currently under construction, should be completed in October. This summer, work crews laid twin 60-inch lines under U.S. 6 at the east end of Butler to direct stormwater to a 325,000-gallon underground storage tank until it can be treated by the city.
Currently, heavy rains create flows that are too much for the treatment plant to handle, resulting in combined sewer overflow (CSO) events. The underground storage also prevents untreated stormwater from flowing directly into Big Run Creek.
“There’s so much more grant funding available now that definitely wasn’t for past administrations,” Hartman said. “It’s difficult to do a lot of these projects without having some type of grant to help offset these costs.”
A busy little community
Butler was a bustling place in 2021, with the opening of an 18-hole disc golf course, a beautiful mural at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway, the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame moving to the community and countless downtown events throughout the summer and fall.
“One thing that we’re all really proud of is all of the downtown events we had this year,” Hartman said. “To me and a lot of other people, I think it really drew the city together and we became a little more close-knit.”
The events have brought new, energetic individuals to organize the many activities. “It gets people excited, gets them motivated,” Hartman said. “When you get that going, people want to become involved.”
The monster truck museum attracted thousands of people to its events. The museum features a collection of monster trucks and memorabilia.
The disc golf course, located in Maxton Park, hosted its first events in 2021. The DiscGolfScene.com website ranked Butler’s course 27th of 220 disc golf courses in Indiana.
Mayor’s wish list
“I’ve got all kinds of wish lists,” Hartman said. “You’ve got to have a plan, you’ve got to have a thought process, you’ve got to have ideas or you’ll never be able to make them happen.”
Goals for 2022 include the painting of at least two new murals.
Hartman is optimistic the current vacant property along the west side of the 100 block of South Broadway could be filled with a new building and retail business, having talked with at least four firms about the availability of the property.
“We’re getting a little bit of movement on it,” he said. “It’s been kind of a wait-and-see about what was going to be done with that lot. We’ll use it now for the festivals and anything we need as far as uptown, but my long-term goal is to fill that with a building.
“I think it’s more valuable for the city to have a building there, retail, apartments, office space, whatever, for 365 days a year versus using it 10-12 days a year for activities.”
The bare ground on South Broadway, where the Butler Company once stood, is another target for future development, possibly as a park, the mayor said. Hartman said an unnamed firm has created a concept incorporating a windmill theme, with each blade leading to a different destination. Those discussions are “very early on.”
Housing needs
Housing is on every community’s wish list. When finished, the mayor is eager to see a housing study commissioned by the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
The study will include an inventory of available housing and housing needs for each community.
“I think that will be a plus,” Hartman said. “That will tell us what our wants and our needs are, and hopefully, we can get some housing going in Butler and DeKalb County overall.”
The study is expected to be completed the first quarter of 2022.
Moving forward
“I feel pretty confident going forward,” Hartman said. “You talk to people and they seem to be more enthused about what’s going on in Butler and they want to get involved.
“Financially, I think the city’s sitting real well. We have some money we can put into some projects.”
