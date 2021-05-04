BUTLER — Since November, the City of Butler has been in litigation with the owner of a West Cherry Street property.
In February, a DeKalb County court issued a default ruling that the house is unsafe and ordered the owner to demolish it within 30 days.
As the 30-day window came and went with no action taken, since April 15, the City of Butler has had the authority to demolish the property.
At Monday's Board of Works meeting, the situation took a new turn, as board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson granted Mike Damron — son of Harlis Damron, who owns the property at 242 W. Cherry St. — a 30-day extension to present a detailed renovation plan with cost estimates and timeline.
The board did not take action on two demolition bids read by City Planner Steve Bingham.
“He’s been there for 50 years. He doesn’t have anyplace else,” Mike Damron said of his father. “I don’t want to see the place torn down. He still lives there.”
Mike Damron said he planned to put the property in his name and seek a loan to make repairs.
“The court ordered that it be demolished,” City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said. “I think that’s going to cause a problem with any loan, because there is a judgment on the property.
“We’ve gone through the steps trying to get your attention and it failed,” Hollabaugh continued. “During the litigation process, there were numerous attempts to try and send the homeowner mail, and it kept getting refused.
“The city was forced to send personal service by the police department, because the mail was being refused," the attorney explained. "That was the only way we were able get any response."
Mayor Mike Hartman added that a family member even indicated her intentions of attending an unsafe building hearing about the property, but no one appeared to address the situation.
Hollabaugh said it would cost at least $6,300 to redeem the property from delinquent taxes. The court issued a $5,000 statutory fine, and the city has accrued legal fees involved as well. Those figures don't include repair costs.
"I honestly think you're going out to find out the cost is going to exceed the value of the house," Hartman told the younger Damron.
“I can see this situation dragging on indefinitely,” Johnson said. “We’ve put a lot of money into it already ourselves."
After several minutes of contemplation, Johnson spoke up, "I would want a detailed report of everything they're going to do."
"Another 30 days isn't going to hurt anything," Haywood said. Turning to Damron, he added, "It gives you a chance to put together a detailed plan with timing and everything."
Hollabaugh recommended the plan include how the liens will be addressed.
The Board of Works requested Damron appear with that plan at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7.
