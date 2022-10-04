BUTLER — Lots of creative ideas came to life for the Butler Main Street Association’s windmill decorating event.
Nineteen windmills line Broadway and will be auctioned off during Saturday’s Butler Harvest Festival. The festival takes place from 4-7 p.m. in the downtown area.
Two awards — judges’ choice and people’s choice — will be announced at 5 p.m. Representatives of the Garrett Museum of Art will select the judges’ award. People’s choice voting is from 4-4:45 p.m. at the Main Street booth.
The windmill auction will immediately follow the awards presentation, led by Rick Brown of Brown & Co. Realty.
“I thought the windmills turned out great, better than I expected,” said Main Street president Tracey Robideau. “I think everyone loves it. We hear great things all the time about the windmills and they can’t wait for the auction.”
This is the second Butler-themed decorating contest the Main Street Association has held. Last year, artists created renderings of Susie the Deer.
As with the Susie contest, windmills were sponsored by individuals, groups and industries. Artists were invited to add their special touches.
While live bidders can participate Saturday, to accommodate people who are interested in the windmills but can’t be at the auction, proxy bidding opened today.
“They can go uptown and fill out paperwork and have people bid for other people,” Robideau explained.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the windmills and a lot of positive feedback,” she said. “I think it brought a lot of people to Butler to look at them.”
