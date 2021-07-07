BUTLER — A Butler man was given additional time Tuesday by the Butler Board of Works to address issues with a West Cherry Street home.
Mike Damron reported he has had his name added to a quit claim deed and power of attorney for the 242 W. Cherry St. home owned by his father.
The property had been targeted for demolition earlier this year by the city’s unsafe building committee, but Damron appealed, asking for additional time.
Since then, he has begun demolition of part of the house and enlisted a contractor to perform roof repairs.
Tuesday, Damron told Board of Works members Eric Johnson and Gary Miller he intends to pay back taxes and penalties associated with the property so that his father can continue to live in the house.
Those steps — and recent efforts by Mike Damron — seemed to satisfy board members, who asked for another update at their Aug. 2 meeting.
“He’s making every effort,” Johnson said of Damron. Johnson asked for a roof repair schedule at the next meeting. Damron promised to do so once he receives it from the contractor.
Damron was also reminded to contact City Planner Steve Bingham for the necessary permits and to provide Bingham with a timeline for repairs.
Bingham updated the board about several other properties on the city’s unsafe list:
• An accessory structure at 414 E. Main St. has been demolished. Debris needs to be hauled away.
• A front porch roof at 200 Walnut St. has been torn off, addressing one issue. Bingham said another roof section still needs attention.
• Action is being pursued on buildings at 135 and 137 S. Broadway; and
• The owner of 158 W. Oak St. is to appear July 19 to give an update.
The owner of the apartments at 403 N. Broadway has been given until Aug. 2 to begin demolition.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the owner reported one tenant continues to live in the apartments. That tenant has been given until July 15 to find other housing.
Hollabaugh said he spoke last week with the tenant by phone and email, noting the tenant believes the city should be responsible for relocation. “That’s not in state of Indiana statutes,” the attorney said.
The city has been unable to serve an inspection warrant at 209 S. Broadway, as the owner lives in Miami, Florida. The building is next door to Butler City Hall.
“We have had a mice issue in City Hall in the past week,” Bingham noted. “The source of the mice may very well be coming from next door.”
Without a warrant, city officials can’t enter the property, Hollabaugh said. Possible remedies include hiring an agency in Miami to serve the warrant, sending the police chief to Miami to serve it or to have the Board of Works issue an administrative warrant.
Mailing the warrant isn’t an option, the attorney added. Once the warrant is issued, the city has 48 hours to serve it. The warrant must be returned to the issuing court within 72 hours.
“There was no way we could get service within 48 hours and return it in 72 hours, so the inspection wasn’t completed,” Hollabaugh explained. “They won’t allow for mail service for inspection warrants.
“Some communities have used administrative warrants to do the same thing,” he said, in response to a question from Miller. The Board of Works would serve as the administrative agency, but Hollabaugh doesn’t know if such a warrant has been challenged in other communities.
“We don’t have any rights to inspect the building?” Miller asked.
“The only rights the city would have is an emergency, or some type of public health (issue),” Hollabaugh replied. “Absent of a warrant, emergency or some type of circumstance, the only way to go in” is with consent.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger offered to reach out to the property owners. Hollabaugh also planned to reach out to the DeKalb County building inspector for ideas.
Bingham noted that Northern Indiana Public Service Co. (NIPSCO) disconnected gas service some time ago.
“It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” Miller said. He favored pursuing an administrative warrant.
In other business, Bingham said utility consultant Dave Wagner is working on an application seeking $1.3 million from the State Water and Infrastructure Fund (SWIF) to replace water and sewer mains in the 100-500 blocks of North Broadway. That section has had numerous main breaks and repairs in the past few years.
The application is due July 15. The total project cost is $6.3 million, with local funding and $600,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act paying the balance.
Heffelfinger said there were no issues at Saturday’s Butler BBQ Festival. It was the first event under the city’s recently-adopted ordinance allowing alcoholic beverages in public spaces. Applicants must apply to the city for similar events.
The Board of Works approved a $90,648 quote to replace a 2004 city-owned dump truck with a 2020 International. The city is receiving $15,000 in trade for the 2004 truck.
The truck chassis will be purchased from Selking International of Fort Wayne for $40,248. Kalida Truck Equipment of Kalida, Ohio, will install the dump body and equipment for $50,400.
The board approved two payments to firms for their work in the sewer construction project: $669,416 to Bowen Engineering for construction and $12,952 to Donohue & Associates for engineering work.
The board also approved a $44,000 proposal from Donohue to create a south side sewer master plan for sewer separation.
The plan will take about six months to complete. The city expects to apply for a grant in 2022 after two grant applications failed in 2019.
