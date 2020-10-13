Rock ’n’ roll lost a true giant last week when Eddie Van Halen succumbed to cancer at age 65.
He and brother and drummer Alex, and later, with his son Wolfie on bass, were the namesakes for the classic rock band.
I will always remember Eddie Van Halen for his infectious smile and how fast his hands and fingers could move about the guitar.
Simply put, Van Halen could generate a wide range of sounds with his two hands that other guitarists might need an extra set of hands to emulate.
“Eruption,” the second track on Van Halen’s debut album, set the bar for all rock guitarists who followed.
Hearing that track come through headphones made you wonder how many guitar players were producing those sounds. When you see him play it live, you could only shake your head in amazement when you realize it’s one man, one guitar and two amazing hands.
Google “Van Halen Eruption Guitar Solo” for a sample of the different ways he generated unique sounds.
Taken from the band’s 1986 “Live Without a Net” live video, the first tour with singer Sammy Hagar, not only does Van Halen perform his trademark tapping in Eruption — playing notes with both hands on the neck simultaneously — he also incorporates elements from other guitar solos in the band’s history.
In Eruption, his right hand picks in rapid-fire action while his left hand furiously moves up and down the fretboard.
Later, he segues to portions of his “Cathedral” solo from the Diver Down album. In it, Van Halen uses only the fingers on his left hand to pick and hold the notes while his right hand quickly turns the volume control up and down.
In another sequence, he slaps the strings with his right hand like the introduction to “Mean Street” from the Fair Warning album. Exploring other sounds, he picks at the springs in the back of the guitar and at the strings in the headstock.
Simply put, Van Halen found ways to make new and unique sounds.
Later in the band’s career, he incorporated a power drill, laying it across the guitar strings while pumping the trigger at various speeds, during the introduction to the song “Poundcake.”
A highlight away from the band’s catalog was his incredible guitar solo in Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” While initially uncredited, his sound was unmistakable.
Guitar solos aside, Van Halen played some great riffs, often mixing lead and rhythm parts in songs like “Running with the Devil,” “5150,” “Unchained,” “Ain’t Talking ’Bout Love,” “Beautiful Girls,” and “Panama” to name a few.
Van Halen certainly belongs in the pantheon of greatest guitar players of all time, as influential as Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.