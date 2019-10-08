The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 26-Oct. 3. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- John L. Adkins Jr., Elkhart, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Stanley D. Anderson, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (WPD).
- Olivia A. Anthony, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Michael A. Baiocchi, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Shannon Beard, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Laurie L. Binz, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Edward J. Botelho Jr., Mount Airy, North Carolina, speeding, $157.42 (DC).
- John M. Brewer, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Matthew R. Brown, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Lauren N. Chaney, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- John L. Chriswell, Waterloo, failure to stop at through highway, $196 (WPD).
- Lindsay K. Clark, Fremont, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Nathan J. Clark, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Claude L. Combs, Garrett, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Christopher A. Cooke, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Jasmine K. Cothran, Antioch, Tennessee, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kasey L. Cox, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Richard D. Cox, Grabill, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Adam J. Coxon, Haslett, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Joseph W. Degitz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Jonathan W. Deroos, Potterville, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kayla L. Doncoes, Oscoda, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Steven K. Fanning, Shipshewana, truck in violation of maximum weight limit, $435.50 (ISP).
- Brooks V. Ford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Craig L. Fowler, Crown Point, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Justin W. Gallett, Blanchester, Ohio, speeding, $199 (AUB).
- Colin D. Harp, LaGrange, following too closely, $171 (DC).
- Melissa M. Harper, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Stanley J. Haynes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Anthony M. Head, Huntington, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Mark A. Henry, Garrett, learner’s permit violation (motorcycle), $160 (GPD).
- Emily A. High, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Shawn T. Jensen, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Melissa K. Johnson, Huntertown, speeding, $194 (ISP); dog running at large, $50 (DC).
- Emmanuel P. Kuykendall IV, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Pamela J. Lantis, Athens, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Daniel Le, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Sara E. Lewis, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- July Lin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Joseph E. Lucas, Brighton, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Randy W. Malcolm, Garrett, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (DC).
- Johnnie U. Mann, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Miguel A. Gaona Martinez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sandra G. Martinez, Fort Wayne, allowing unlicensed individual to drive, $160 (AUB).
- Joseph T. McKinney, Auburn, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Scott D. Michael, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (AUB); expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Brian T. Miller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Karissa A. Millhouse, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD); failure to carry driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
- Alexis K. Minier, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Amanda L. Mitchell, Ossian, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ferco A. Sanchez Molina, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nathaniel J. Moore, Columbia City, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Andres M. Navarro, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Andrew R. Nofer, Convoy, Ohio, improper passing on right, $171 (ISP).
- Margaret K. Hopkins-Oehler, Brighton, Michigan, speeding, $173.17 (AUB).
- Gurudutta M. Pawar, Columbus, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Anthony J. Pence, Columbia City, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Patrick T. Phillips, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Daniel H. Purdue III, Bunker Hill, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); expired registration, $175 (AUB).
- Mark A. Reffitt, Saranac, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Desiree B. Reynolds, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Victoria J. Rhodes, Traverse City, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- William C. Ridenour, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Juan L. Ramirez Rios, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Anthony L. Rogers, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Lauryn L. Romanowski, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sylvia V. Ruiz, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Shannon J. Rutkowski, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ameen M. Salem, Buffalo, New York, speeding, $196 (GPD).
- Jayden M. Schwartz, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Mauricio A. Segovia, Bell Gardens, California, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jedaiah R. Shearer, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Baljinderjit Singh, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Laura A. Smarker, Fort Wayne, failure to signal lane change, $165 (AUB).
- Logan L. Soaper, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Shon D. Steger, Leesburg, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Dustin T. Strawser, St. Joe, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
- Colton J. Taylor, Auburn, no motorcycle endorsement, $150 (AUB).
- Autumn L. Treesh, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Tyler N. Trowbridge, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jon A. Uhrick, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Marla J. VanCamp, Louisville, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Raymond R. Venezia, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
- Matthew A. Vice, Avilla, following too closely, $194 (ISP).
- Rex A. Walker, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (WPD).
- James M. Watson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Mandy L. Westropp, Fort Wayne, speeding, $178 (GPD).
- Tyler J. Yontz, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Thomas A. Zeller, Springs Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Brandyn M. Zollinger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.