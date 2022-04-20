BUTLER — A Butler home sustained no damage in a chimney fire Tuesday afternoon.
Butler firefighters were called to 405 E. Green St. at 4:54 p.m. when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the home. Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said firefighters were able to dismantle a three-foot elbow section of the chimney pipe, which took care of the problem. The fire was contained to that area and did not spread into the home, he said.
One person was home at the time of the fire and was not injured. Firefighters had the situation under control at 5:19 p.m.
Butler firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Waterloo and Edgerton, Ohio. A Parkview EMS ambulance was on stand-by at the scene. Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville) covered Butler’s station.
