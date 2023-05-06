BUTLER — An Edgerton, Ohio man died and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred east of Butler Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Logan Riehle, 27, of Edgerton, Ohio died at the scene, police said.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Michaela Slone, 26, and Kristen Ritchie, 21, both of Butler, each complained of head, neck and back pain. Police said Slone was a passenger in the front seat and Ritchie was a passenger in the back seat of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata, which was driven by Riehle.
According to a news release, Riehle was driving east at a high rate of speed in the 7300 block of C.R. 28, east of Butler.
One of the passengers told police the vehicle hit a bump in the road, causing Riehle to lose control and overcorrected. Police said the vehicle continued into the north ditch at a continued high rate of speed.
After the collision, the vehicle continued in a northeast direction, flipping over several times in a field before coming to rest on the driver's side of the car. Police said Riehle was pinned in the vehicle and the driver doors were inaccessible.
Both passengers were able to exit the vehicle and called 911. As emergency units were en route, DeKalb Central Dispatch advised the vehicle was on fire.
A Butler Police Department officer and Riverside Towing driver arrived and contributed to putting out the fire. They also removed the front windshield and found Riehle deceased.
Slone and Ritchie were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said speed and a controlled substance are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Riverside Towing, Parkview EMS and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.