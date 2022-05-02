BUTLER — Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Post, are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of North Broadway in Butler early Sunday morning.
The incident resulted in the arrest of an Auburn man. Police reported there were no injuries.
Michael S. Hostetler, 46, of Auburn, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Butler Police Department were dispatched by DeKalb County 911 dispatch to a call of a man armed with a firearm in the 200 block of North Broadway. While officers were responding to that call, dispatch reported that shots were being fired, according to a state police news release.
Upon arrival, officers reported locating a man — later identified as Hostetler — on the property with a firearm. The news release said that officers reported that Hostetler was not cooperating with verbal commands.
At some point, one of the Butler Police Department officers fired a shotgun round in the direction of Hostetler. The news release said the officer's round did not strike Hostetler.
One of the officers then employed a Taser on Hostetler, which was effective. Hostetler was taken into custody without further use of force. There were no injuries reported from this incident.
State police detectives and a crime scene investigator were summoned to the scene to investigate the matter.
"This remains an active investigation by the Indiana State Police," the agency said in a news release. "Once the full investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review and determination if further charges are warranted."
Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said the two Butler officers involved have been placed on administrative leave status pending the completion of the investigation.
