340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Upcoming activities
• The new kids’ craft is a pine cone snowflake ornament. See Ms. Teya for more information.
• The after school snack club will meet at 3:30 p.m. today, Dec. 14.
• The library’s board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 14.
• Teen movie, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Come see “Elf” and enjoy spaghetti.
• A children’s Christmas party will take place from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. See Ms. Teya for more information.
Ongoing activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Story Time sessions take place at the following times through November: Beginning readers, K-2, 3:30 p.m. Mondays; Tall Tales, grades 3-5, 4:45 p.m. Mondays; Tiny Tales, 3-5 years, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Toddler Time, 0-2 years, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
New materials available
Biography: “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama.
Business and investing: “Graceful Exits: Making the Case for Getting Good at Goodbye” by Geri Reid Suster.
Large print: “All in Good Time” by Linda Byler. “Beneath the Bending Skies” by Jane Kirkpatrick. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen. “Searching for Sylvie Lee” by Jean Kwok. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman.
Literature and fiction: “The All of It” by Jeannette Haien. “We All Want Impossible Things” by Catherine Newman. “Searching for Sylvie Lee” by Jean Kwok.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Dangerous Business” by Jane Smiley. “Devil’s Delight” by M.C. Beaton and R.W. Green. “The Haunting of Maddy Clare” by Simone St. James. “The Last Party” by Clare Mackintosh. “Haunted by the Past” by Simon R. Green.
Teen: “The Do-Over” by Lynn Painter.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Forbidden” by Davis Bunn.
Children: “Artemis the Hero” by Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams. “Bruno: Short Stories for Long Nights” by Serena Romanelli. “Countdown to Christmas” by Greg Paprocki. “Della the Chicken Duck” by Myra Christensen. “Draw 50 Baby Animals: The Step-by-Step Way to Draw Kittens, Lambs, Chicks, Puppies and Other Adorable Offspring” by Lee J. Ames. “Harvest Days: Giving Thanks Around the World” by Kate DePalma. “If You Find a Leaf” by Aimee Sicuro. “Seek the Squeak” by Dr. Hijinx. “Snow Horses: A First Night Story” by Patricia MacLachlan.
Free COVID tests
The library is offering free, self-test COVID kits. With these kits, patrons can test at home and have results within 15 minutes.
A maximum of two free kits will be available per patron. Patrons must be 18 years of age or older.
For more information, see a librarian.
1,000 books before kindergarten
The library is starting the free 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
Visitors just need to stop at the library to register their child or children.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services.
A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
