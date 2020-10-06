This Thursday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association will announce pairings for the 48th annual football tournament series.
Before that, a two-year experiment, called the cluster system, replaced the former points system, which was introduced in 1973. Until 1973, Indiana had no formal playoff structure, just conference championship games and media polls.
According to Daniel Engler’s series of books about Indiana’s playoff history, the cluster system was adopted because, under the points system, too many schools with outstanding records were being left out of postseason play.
The first playoff format, used in 1973, divided the state into four quadrants and three classes. A total of 12 schools — four in each class and one from each quadrant — were selected for the state playoffs. In that scenario, a team could be undefeated but not voted to compete in the playoffs.
South Bend St. Joseph, after posting consecutive 10-0 seasons under the points system, actually sued the IHSAA after it didn’t qualify. While the school lost in court, changes were coming.
Over the ensuing years, additional teams were added, but some schools continued to be left out.
For the 1983 season, Engler writes, Indiana implemented the cluster system, also used in Florida, to determine playoff participation.
The number of football classes was increased to four, with 16 clusters per class and four to six schools per cluster. Teams played the others within the cluster during the regular season, and the team with the best record qualified for the state playoffs.
Some drawbacks emerged from the cluster system, according to Engler. Teams could have an outstanding season, but lose one cluster game and not make the playoffs.
Another drawback was the impact on conference competition.
In a 10-game season, the clusters accounted for half or more of the schedule, with the other half largely for conference games.
In the Northeast Corner Conference, for example, during the cluster seasons, there were nine teams, but only five conference games were required.
There were situations where a game counted as a conference game for one school, but not for its opponent on the same field.
In 1983, for example, Fremont finished 7-3 overall and 4-1 in NECC play. Two of its losses that season were to conference champion West Noble and runner-up Lakeland.
Fremont’s loss to Lakeland counted as a conference game only for the Lakers, not Fremont. The Eagles’ loss to West Noble counted as a conference game for Fremont, but not the Chargers.
A similar situation happened in 1984. Lakeland won the NECC crown with a 5-0 record, while Central Noble was runner-up at 4-1. Lakeland defeated Central Noble during regular-season play, but that game counted only for Lakeland.
Had any of those results flipped, would there have been a true conference champion?
Another drawback occurred if a tie occurred in cluster standings. To break the tie, the team winning the head-to-head meeting advanced.
If three teams tied, however, today’s overtime format was implemented, known as the “cluster-buster.” Two teams faced off, with each getting four plays from the opponent’s 10-yard line. The winning team from that round would face the third team until a cluster champion was determined.
When Indiana adopted today’s all-in format, the number of regular-season games dropped from 10 to eight, but preseason jamborees were reinstated. In 1997, teams were allowed to play nine regular-season games before the sectional round began.
In Engler’s book, he writes, “The (cluster) system almost seemed doomed to fail from the start.” He referenced an article that announced the cluster system and quoted then-IHSAA commissioner Ward Brown, who said there never seemed to be enough teams qualified for the state playoffs. In the article, Brown wondered why all teams couldn’t just play in the post-season.
After only two years, Brown’s vision came to light. Today, there are some who want a seeded tournament, used by some states, including Ohio, so that sectional favorites don’t meet in the first round.
Until this season, Ohio used a points system to determine playoff participation. Schools were divided into seven classes and four regions per class. Within each region — determined by quadrants — 24-28 schools were ranked based on win-loss records and other factors, including wins over schools in higher classes to name a few, while playing a 10-game schedule.
This season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio dropped the number of regular-season games to six, and it starts its post-season this Friday, with all schools eligible to participate if they choose. Teams that are eliminated from the post-season then can resume regular-season games until Nov. 6.
