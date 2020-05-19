340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Curbside pickup of items available
While the Butler Public Library remains closed, curbside pickup of materials has resumed.
Curbside pickups are available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Patrons may place holds online or by calling the library. Evergreen holds are not available for curbside pickup.
Patrons are asked to call the library at 868-2351 upon arrival. Prepare to have items delivered into the trunk of your car.
All returns must be placed in drop boxes.
Document services such as copies, faxes and scanning are also available. Let the library staff know of needs upon calling.
New materials available
History: "The Wicked Boy: The Mystery of a Victorian Child Murderer" by Kate Summerscale.
Audio books: "By the Shores of Silver Lake" (Little House series) by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Mysteries and thrillers: "The Sherlockian" by Graham Moore.
Children: "Veil of Shadows: Warriors: The Broken Code No. 3" by Erin Hunter. "The Deceivers: Greystone Secrets No. 2" by Margaret Peterson Haddix.
Teen: "Nightshade" (Alex Rider series) by Anthony Horowitz. "Rules for Being a Girl" by Candace Bushnell and Katie Cotugno.
Wi-Fi available
While the library is closed, Wi-Fi access is available from the parking lot.
To receive the best quality, patrons are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story time for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities.
Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to get started.
Stretch and Move
Instructor Bob Wilson has put together stretches and movements people can do at home. Visit the library’s website to find Wilson’s list.
Written exercise instructions also are available online and can be printed for easy reference.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
Library closing Q & A
The library has a closing question-and-answer section on its website. Library staff members will respond to those questions.
Educational resources
Due to the extended period of nontraditional learning ahead, several links for educational resources are available on the library’s website for parents and students. The library’s Wi-Fi can be used to complete e-learning homework.
While the library is closed to the public, Wi-Fi can be accessed from the parking lot.
Authentication and time restrictions have been relaxed to allow access to all students for extended periods.
For more information
Check the library’s website for updates, announcements and information.
Questions or concerns can be made online and a BPL staff member will address it as quickly as possible.
