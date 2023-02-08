340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Website: butlerpubliclibrary.net
Ongoing activities
• The library’s board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 8.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Story Time sessions take place at the following times: Beginning readers, K-2, 3:30 p.m. Mondays; Tall Tales, grades 3-5, 4:45 p.m. Mondays; Tiny Tales, 3-5 years, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Toddler Time, 0-2 years, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
Adult winter reading program
The library’s winter reading program, “Smitten with Books,” continues through Feb. 18.
There will be weekly gift card drawings. Call or visit the library for more information.
Game nights
Feeling the winter blues? Need some excitement to spice up your days? Get together with other adults to spend an hour twice a month playing your favorite games and enjoy snacks.
These game days will take place at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Monday in January, February and March. Games will include euchre, spades, bunco, chicken feet, dominoes and more.
New materials available
Biography: “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners and the Rest of Us” by Kristin Chenoweth.
History: “The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty” by Sarah Gristwood.
Large print: “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark.
Entertainment: “The Midwest Survival Guide: How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink and Eat ... Everything with Ranch” by Charlie Berens.
Audio books: “Gilded Mountain” by Kate Manning. “The Haunting of Maddy Clare” by Simone St. James. “The Cloisters” by Katy Hays.
Religion and spirituality: “Grace in the Gray: A More Loving Way to Disagree” by Mike Donehey. “Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One” by Nick Hurst and Chelsea Hurst.
Teen: “Chain of Thorns” by Cassandra Clare. “One Girl in All the World” (Buffy: The Next Generation, Book 2) by Kendare Blake.
History of Butler schools book
Butler native Craig Berndt has published a new book, “History of Butler’s Schools.” Copies of the book are on sale for $15 at the library.
1,000 books before kindergarten
The library is starting the free 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
Visitors just need to stop at the library to register their child or children.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services.
A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
