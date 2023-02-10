BUTLER — It will cost quite a bit more for burial in Butler Cemetery.
The City Council agreed to raise burial fees in both Butler Cemetery and nearby Butler Memorial Gardens.
It’s the first time burial rates have increased since 2006.
Once finalized, full burial plots in either cemetery will be $850, up from the current $350. The new cremation burial plots will cost $640, up from the current $265. Baby burial plots will be $425, up from the current $175.
With Butler Cemetery nearing capacity, several years ago, the city established Butler Memorial Gardens for future burials.
The ordinance was approved 4-0 on two readings, with Darren Alloway, Mark Cline, Tracey Hawkins and Bill White all casting affirmative votes. Council member Eric Johnson was not present.
The council must hold a public hearing about the ordinance before it may be considered on third and final reading.
The council also approved two readings each of sewage works and water works revenue bonds for the forthcoming North Broadway infrastructure project.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh read seven-page summaries of much larger ordinances.
The sewage works revenue bonds will not exceed $3,059,000. The water works revenue bonds will not exceed $3,727,000.
The North Broadway project, which will include new water, sanitary and storm sewers, is slated to begin this spring.
Earlier, the Board of Works approved hiring Barnes & Thornburg to serve as bond counsel for the sewage and water works bonds at fees not to exceed $33,000 for each bond. In addition, Hollabaugh was hired to serve as issuer bond counsel for the city at fees not to exceed $10,000 for each bond.
The board approved several quotes for equipment and services.
A $6,616.99 quote from C&S Solutions was approved for a new utility locater device.
A $21,021.60 quote from Axon, payable over four years, was approved for two in-car cameras in police vehicles.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said the department received a $6,000 donation from New Millennium Building Systems. From that donation, $4,450 will be used to purchase a computer mount and a less lethal shotgun. The remaining funds will be applied toward the in-car cameras.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck received permission to have Baker Tilly conduct separate water and sewer utility analyses. Baker Tilly’s fee will not exceed $60,000 each for the studies.
In other business, the board approved a $102,282 payment to Bowen Engineering for the long-term stormwater control plan and a $467,790 payment to Bowen for the South Broadway and R.E. Jones sewer project.
City Planner Vivian Likes announced she is investigating a façade grant for Butler.
Last month, the fire department was given permission to purchase the former humane shelter property in the 5200 block of U.S. 6 from DeKalb County.
Monday, Hollabaugh said the county prefers such transactions to be transferred to the city and the city can then deed the property to the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.