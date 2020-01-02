BUTLER — Butler officials were sworn in during ceremonies Jan. 1 at Butler City Hall.
Newly elected Republican Mayor Mike Hartman and Republican City Council-At-Large member Bill White took office after winning contested races.
Hartman won a three-way primary race in May. He was unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election. White defeated incumbent Beth Chrisman in the Nov. 5 election.
Also sworn in were City Council members Eric Dohner, R-First District; Gale Ryan, R-Second District; Tammy Davis, R-Third District and Eric Johnson, R-Fourth District; Republican Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck; Republican City Judge Richard Obendorf and Board of Works member Robert Haywood.
Dohner, Ryan, Davis, Johnson, Eck and Obendorf were unopposed in the Nov. 5 election.
Haywood, a former DeKalb Eastern school board member, was appointed by Hartman to serve with Johnson on the Board of Works.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh administered the oaths for all individuals.
