Food pantry is open tonight
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry is open from 5-7 p.m. tonight, March 29.
The food pantry is located at Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
The food pantry serves residents in the DeKalb Eastern school district as well as Franklin Township.
For information, call the church at 868-2098.
Community Club selling
jam, cheese balls
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club is selling strawberry jam and cheese balls.
A half pint of freezer jam is $3.75. A sugar free pint is $5.
A plain cheese ball is $10. A cheese ball with nuts is $12.
The deadline for orders is today, March 29. Orders may be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, April 1.
For more information, call Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
Helping Hands has new home
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry has a new home.
The clothing ministry has moved to 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Winter market is each Friday in Butler
BUTLER — A winter market will be in Butler each Friday at The Refuge Community Church (formerly the Butler Church of Christ), 173 W. Oak St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.
The winter market will feature crafts, baked goods and handmade items.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at mherrmann@thymeforyew.com.
Farmers market returns May 6
BUTLER — Beginning Saturday, May 6, the farmers market will return to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to artists, fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Butler lists meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meeting schedule
ST. JOE — Beginning in April, the St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
Humane society seeks animal fosters
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society has posted on Facebook seeking fosters for dogs and cats.
“Being a foster can be a very rewarding experience and is a great opportunity to help out the animals in your community, even if you can’t adopt,” the group posted. The post continues to say the shelter provides most supplies and provides some training in neonatal care.
Fosters must have previous experience with having their own animals and a veterinarian check is required. Fosters must be willing to travel as needed and live in the general area.
For more information, call the shelter during business hours or visit the website, dekalbhumanesociety.org.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
