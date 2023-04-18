BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board voted to take the next step toward construction of a multi-purpose student activity center to the north of the existing high school gym.
The final form of what that will look like could change following more than an hour of discussion during the second of a state-required 1028 hearing Monday.
Board members Kelly Brown, Phil Carpenter, Richard Musser, Mat Snyder, Leon Steury and Sherri Strock all cast votes in support of a resolution that moves the project forward. Board member Craig Davis cast the only dissenting vote.
In March, the board conducted the first 1028 hearing with Brian Bohlender from Barton Coe Vilamaa, Randolph Rompola of Barnes & Thornburg LLP and Matt Schumaker from Stifel, who took turns explaining the components of the project.
Hard and soft costs of the approximate 30,000-square-foot facility were pegged at $12.5 million, with costs of financing bringing the total to about $12.7 million.
The student activity center would include two attached classrooms, a two-lane walking/running track, a synthetic multi-purpose floor, a wooden floor with one competition floor running north-south or two courts running east-west, two drop-down nets that could be used as batting cages or for other activities, and spectator seating for approximately 600 people.
The addition would take about up about 50 parking spaces in the school’s north parking lot.
At the March meeting, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell described the facility as “multi-purpose in the sense that if the band wanted to go down there and use it, they could. Track can be running inside while band’s using it. … There can be multiple activities going on at one time.”
Monday’s vote means “We proceed forward and see what we can do within our $12.7 million capacity,” Conwell explained.
“It allows us to accept RFPs (requests for proposals) from construction companies who are willing to take a stab at the project,” he said.
During Monday’s meeting, Conwell said four firms had expressed interest in the project. “It’s a healthy number. We’re pleased with it.
“It allows us to keep going and exploring our options.”
Several board members, including Brown, Davis and Musser, expressed concern that the activity center didn’t include restrooms or shower spaces.
While he eventually voted in favor of moving the project forward, Musser pushed for the inclusion of restrooms and showers in the new space.
“I think we’re making a big mistake,” Musser said. “I think we’re going to end up with another Thunderdome (auxiliary gym). We still haven’t got that corrected, and I think we’re going to end up with the same thing.
“It concerns me,” Musser said, noting the lack of restrooms or adequate locker rooms in that facility located on the west side of the Eastside campus.
Athletic director Aaron Willard said existing locker rooms and restrooms “are close” to the planned facility, but “in the whole scheme of things, if you were to add locker rooms, it would be a benefit.”
Musser said he was “all for” the project, and would even favor higher bond issue in order to do it right.
“This district, to me, has been noted for building things as cheap as we can and then paying the price,” he stated. “I don’t want to do that again. We finally have gotten things into shape where we have some deluxe facilities, and rightly so. We should have.
“I don’t want us to build a lemon here.”
Rompola said increasing the financing means the process would have to start over, including two new 1028 hearings. Noting the $12.7 million is the maximum amount the district could do without facing a potential petition/remonstrance process.
Bonds could be issued in November and closed in December, with the first payment in 2024, just after a current debt comes off.
The project could be funded while maintaining the district’s current tax rate of 76 cents per $100 assessed value while leaving room for future projects during the payback period.
During a public comment period, patron Lynn Reinhart said he didn’t believe it was necessary to hit the tax rate or look for a place to spend money.
“Do we really need another gym when we haven’t seen growth?” he asked.
Davis agreed with Musser when he said, “We don’t want another Thunderdome” with the small size of its locker rooms.
Later, Davis added, “I know we need the extra space for these kids and I would love to be able to give it to them, but the more we talk about it, the more if feels like a Band-Aid and then here we are, in a couple of years, trying to figure out what to do from there.
“I think there’s some other pressing needs that need to be addressed on our campus and then next year we revisit it and try to get more money,” he said.
Brown expressed interest in seeing if restrooms or locker rooms could be incorporated into the activity center within the $12.7 parameter.
Eastside Principal Orie Foster said if the space currently envisioned for classrooms in the activity center were converted to a weight room, “every PE class then transitions to this facility for phys. ed. and it gets them off our main floor,” he said. “It brings everything down to this facility.”
At the same time, the current weight room — which was once the stage area and sits behind the existing Thunderdome locker area — could be used to improve the locker rooms.
The current gym locker rooms are used throughout the school year, but are probably too small for football.
Foster said the tennis courts north of the football field could be turned into a central locker space for baseball, football and track teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.