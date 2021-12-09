BUTLER — Two big events are planned for Butler Saturday.
The Christmas Festival returns. It will take place from 2-6 p.m. in the American Legion Post 202 lot and on John Street.
The inaugural Christmas Light Parade begins at 6 p.m.
Both events are presented by the Butler Main Street Association.
At the Christmas Festival, there will be an iceless skating rink, a winter hayride and opportunities to make s'mores and take family pictures at a special Christmas photo area.
Kids can decorate a Christmas cookie and make an ornament for their tree. Merchandise and craft vendors will also be at the event.
Visitors can see the entries for the gingerbread house contest, with winners announced at 5 p.m. In addition, there will be Christmas carolers and Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit.
Parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. on Railroad and Depot streets. The parade route is South Broadway (S.R. 1) and west on Main Street (U.S. 6) to DeKalb Molded Plastics.
Santa Claus will be in the parade and will visit the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame afterwards for photos.
Businesses, clubs, groups and organizations interested in being in the parade are asked to contact Mayor Mike Hartman at 908-0109 or Jeff Cook at 837-2435.
