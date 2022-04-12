ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced students selected to the third quarter honor roll.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Distinguished honor roll represents all A grades.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Morgan Ball, Mallory Davidhizar, Claire Delgado, Otto Dickerhoff, Alexa Edgar, Connor Kimmel, Henry Rivir, Sophia Spencer and Ryder Stark.
Honor roll
Jonathan Bultemeier, Audrina Collie, Isaac Daniels, Charlotte Flater, Caroline Hooley, Joannabelle Johnson, Huck Keener, Kendall Kreischer, Christian Miller, Hailee Raver, William Scott, Monroe Smith, Amelia Strong, Ayidrian Turner and Everly Wertman.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Lyla Davis, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Allison Peters and Maleah Reinig.
Honor roll
Madeleine Bultemeier, Jaxon Carter, Riley Cummins, Luke Davis, Madelyn Ferguson, Cailynn Glander, Carter Goldsmith, June Graber, Alivia Holcomb, Shay Miller, Keaira Moore, Abigail Prosser, Kylee Richards, Anna Ruckman, Jordi Sebert, Emmeleigh Shake, Brantlee Shull and Morgan Wahl.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Khloe Akey, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Remington Keener, Andrew McClain, Isaias Oney, Emerson Reinig, Broderick Smith and Kenzi West.
Honor roll
Addison Carey, Luke Daniels, Quentin Dickerhoff, Emma Dickes, Harper Freeman, Allykzandra Hamilton, Leah Kreischer, Jayilah Mullins, Karalynn Oliver, Laney Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Paige Santos, Danielle Sewards, Levi Shull, Zoey Smith, Lily Spencer, Levi Steury, Sienna Stilley, Aaron Strong, Gavin Strong and Ryder West.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Ava Delgado, Gage Fogle, Olivia Lehrman, Bo Martin, Greenleigh Suffel and Wyatt Tolley.
Honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Jayden Ball, Ethan Bartell, Jackson Burley, Gage Donaldson, Lindsay Emerick, Mason Ferguson, Gavin Franklin, Payton Geeraedts, Allison Gerke, Emily Graves, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ty Sebert, Mailiah Snook, Lillian Snyder and Railyn Warstler.
