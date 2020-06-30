BUTLER — The Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory board approved the 2021 fire department budget and heard five- and 10-year plans from Fire Chief Jeff Shultz at Thursday’s meeting.
The approved budget is $375,260, an increase of just over 4%, according to city Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck.
The 2021 budget includes $96,315 for part-time firefighters, compared to $80,000 allotted for 2020 salaries.
Shultz laid out future plans for fire territory board members Heather Bledsoe, Tammy Davis and Gale Ryan. Bledsoe is Wilmington Township’s trustee. Davis and Ryan are members of Butler’s City Council. Wilmington Township Advisory Board member Dave Capp was not present.
Shultz said he anticipates adding two or more part-time firefighters.
The board also approved adopting a flat rate for Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships, with receive fire protection from the territory. Currently, each township pays for fire protection based on a formula.
Eck said some township officials want to have a set number. She anticipates the 2021 rates to be the same as 2020.
The fire department received permission from the board to put together specifications for a rescue engine that would replace Engine 33, a 1999 Pierce.
Shultz later explained much of the rescue equipment currently on Rescue 31 would be carried on the new unit to combine functions.
The new engine could be adapted for remote pump operations with a tablet computer. One advantage of this system would enable firefighters to perform other tasks while operating the pump controls.
Jeff Cerrano, who created the system, discussed some of the features of the system during a video conference. The system, he explained, carries and eight-year parts and labor warranty on the pump and gearbox.
In his five-year plan, Shultz said he wants to have 30 volunteer firefighters. The current complement is 18.
Additional considerations include purchasing new breathing tanks with personal respirators. Each firefighter is currently issued an individual mask, but respirators are shared.
Other components of a five-year plan include an assessment of Rescue 31; having a full-time, paid fire chief; adding air conditioning to the second floor of the fire station; and adding training props. The props would enable firefighters to conduct ladder and roof training exercises.
Shultz’s 10-year plan includes adding night-time, part-time firefighters, adding one bay to the fire station and possibly full-time, paid firefighters.
“I can’t tell you if it will or won’t happen,” Shultz said in his plans. “We need to at least talk about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.