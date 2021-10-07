These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 25-30. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Dustin J. Aranda, Fort Wayne, speeding, $173 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Leia S. Baird, Waterloo, no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Jodi L. Childers, Greenwood, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Natalea M. Comment, Avilla, use of telecommunications device, $171 (GPD).
Eric L. Chiswell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Ysabela J. Cruz, Angola, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Toby M. DeLeon, Fort Wayne, speeding, $188 (DC).
Robert K. Dunlap, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Daniel R. Ellsworth, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jordynn A. Fair, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Jordan B. Forrest, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christopher A. Freeman, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $196 (AUB).
Allison N. French, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious plates, $175 (ISP).
Naomi J. Fye, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
J. Sean Gaffney, Navan, Ontario, Canada, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Peyton N. Halsey, Columbia City, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Natalie K. Havenor, Plainfield, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Codey N. Hiser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Timothy J. Houck II, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Christian T. Igney, New Haven, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Deandre M. Jefferson, Indianapolis, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Carrie L. Johanningsmeier, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Michael L. Johnson, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB); use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Jacob T. Kidd, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nina J. Lusk, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Skylar R. Lynn, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nathan A. Mahaffey, Ashley, following too closely, $171 (DC).
Tracey M. Malone, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB); driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Robin S. McClish, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Reily M. McKean, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jessica N. Miller, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Gregory A. Mitchener, Convoy, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jennifer S. Murray, Butler, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Mark A. Nash, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Makayla A. Nortley, Waldron, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Shawn R. Payton, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Mark A. Petrehn, Loveland, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Paul A. Powers, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Lindsay M. Ransbottom, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Shane Richardson, Ossian, speeding, $150 (DC).
Pricella L. Santos, St. Joe, use of telecommunications device, $180 (AUB).
Robert T. Setser, Grabill, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Aaron D. Shellenberger II, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Justin J. Smart, Albion, speeding, $196.06 (DC).
Helen M. Smekens, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Heidi N. Smith, Fremont, speeding, $196 (ISP).
William C. Smith, New Haven, speeding, $190 (AUB).
John A. Stein, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Lauren F. Sutton, Evansville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Gabriel W. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Danilo A. Barbosa Trujillo, Miami, Florida, speeding, $136.50 (ISP).
Eric L. Williams, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
