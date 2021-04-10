HAMILTON — Eastside's boys track team finished second and the Blazer girls placed third at the Marine Invitational at Hamilton High School Saturday.
Eastside was led by triple winner Konner Lower, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Lower won the 800 in 2:06.7. He won the 1,600 in 4:53.1 and added a winning time of 11:50.6 in the 3,200.
The Blazers’ Nicolas Blair won the 400 in 53.1 seconds.
Blair and Lower teamed up with David Slone and Chandler Dangler to win the 4x400 relay in 3:49.4.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of my team," Eastside coach Trisha Hill said.
"There were several athletes that PR'd today. They are pulling together as a team and becoming competitive," she said. "There were a few mishaps. I told the kids that these mistakes and mishaps teach us valuable lessons and make us stronger."
Eastside’s Brittney Geiger won the 300 hurdles in 53.4 seconds and cleared 4-10 to win the high jump. She placed second in the 100 hurdles.
Geiger also joined with Lydia Sullivan, Morgyn Willibey and Allison Hoffelder to win the 4x400 relay in 4:34.1.
Molly Holman won the shot put at 29-6.75. Erin Snyder won the discus at 91-7.
Marine Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores: Fremont 150.5; Eastside 124; Lakewood Park 104; Edon 97.5; Hamilton 7.
Event results
100 — 1. Zach Collins (LP) 11.0; 2. Eicher (Ed) 11.7; 3. White (LP) 11.8; 4. Parr (ES) 12.2; T-5. Hart (F) and Whitney (Ed) 12.4. 200 — 1. Zach Collins (LP) 22.7; 2. Hart (F) 23.8; 3. White (LP) 24.3; 4. Eicher (Ed) 24.6; 5. Parr (ES) 25.3; 6. Whitney (Ed) 25.5. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 53.1; 2. Kruse (LP) 56.9; 3. Gannon (F) 57.6; 4. Slone (ES) 58.1; 5. Blue (F) 58.2; 6. Roth (LP) 58.8. 800 — 1. Lower (ES) 2:06.7; 2. Blair (ES) 2:07.8; 3. White (LP) 2:08.9; 4. Guzman (F) 2:14.5; 5. Pica (F) 2:21.1; 6. Moriarity (LP) 2:22.8. 1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 4:53.1; 2. Guzman (F) 5:06.2; 3. Moriarity (LP) 5:21.5; 4. Howard (Ed) 5:32.9; 5. Dowdy (Ed) 5:36.3; 6. Anderson (F) 5:50. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 11:50.6; 2. Forrest (F) 11:57.7; 3. Greutman (ES) 12:06.3; 4. Howard (Ed) 12:14.7; 5. McEntarfer (F) 12:19.7; 6. Elwood (LP) 12:39.
110 hurdles — 1. McCartney (Ed) 17.1; 2. Brace (F) 18.3; 3. McCurdy (F) 20.2; 4. Diaz (ES) 20.3; 5. Shively (LP) 20.6; 6. Miller (LP) 20.7. 300 hurdles — 1. McCartney (Ed) 43.6; 2. Brace (F) 45.2; 3. Teachout (F) 47.2; 4. Rowlader (LP) 48.4; 5. Diaz (ES) 49.9; 6. Brandt (Ed) 51.6. 4x100 relay — 1. Lakewood Park (Conner Hodges-Michael Kruse-Zach Collins-Blake Miller), 45.3; 2. Edon 45.8; 3. Fremont 46.8; 4. Eastside 49.3; 5. Hamilton 51.3. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside (David Slone-Chandler Dangler-Konner Lower-Nicolas Blair) 3:49.4; 2. Fremont 3:56.0; 3. Lakewood Park 4:00.8; 4. Edon 4:06.0; 5. Hamilton 4:30.9. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont (Guzman, Forrest, McEntarfer, Pica), 9:27.4; 2. Lakewood Park 9:42.5; 3. Eastside 10:38.4; 4. LPC 10:46.3; 5. Edon 11:05.1.
Shot put — 1. Gallehue (Ed) 42-11.5; 2. Sebert (ES) 41-8; 3. Armstrong (F) 41-2; 4. Hulbert (Ed) 39-9.5; 5. Jared Seiler (ES) 35-0; 6. Miller (H) 32-11.25. Discus — 1. Armstrong (F) 121-4; 2. Sebert (ES) 111-4; 3. Gallehue (Ed) 110-1; 4. Hulbert (Ed) 109-4; 5. Jared Seiler (ES) 107-8; 6. Miller (H) 99-8. High jump — 1. Collins (LP) 6-4; 2. Kelley (F) 5-9; 3. Brace (FR) 5-6; T-4. Gallehue (Ed) and Miller (LP), 5-4. Long jump — 1. Gaskill (F) 18-6; 2. Eicher (Ed) 17-11; 3. Gannon (F) 17-9; 4. Rowlader (LP) 16-8; 5. Muehlfeld (Ed) 16-7; 6. Lepper (H) 16-5.75. Pole vault — 1. Gaskill (F) 9-6; T-2. Jadin Seiler (ES) and Cody Collins (ES) 8-0.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Lakewood Park 154; Fremont 113; Eastside 100; Edon 89; Hamilton 9.
Event results
100 — 1. Hartz (LP) 13.6; 2. Zuccolotto (F) 14.1; 3. Hoffelder (ES) 14.3; 4. Neumann (ES) 14.4; 5. Towers (Ed) 14.7; 6. Heinze (Ed) 15.0. 200 — Picazo (LP) 28.5; 2. Talarico (LP) 29.4; 3. Zuccolotto (F) 30.2; 4. Towers (Ed) 31.5; 5. Treat (F) 31.9; 6. Willibey (ES) 35.4. 400 — 1. Talarico (LP) 1:05.3; 2. Hartz (LP) 1:06.8; 3. Bignell (Ed) 1:13.6; 4. Sullivan (ES) 1:13.9; 5. Hayes (F) 1:16.5; 6. Willibey (ES) 1:18.4. 800 — 1. Barker (F) 2:38.1; 2. Hartz (LP) 2:52.4; 3. Lehman (LP) 2:55.4; 4. Spackman (Ed) 3:06.2; 5. Gannon (F) 3:07.2; 6. Helbert (ES) 3:19.9. 1,600 — 1. Gochenour (F) 6:14.5; 2. Elwood (LP) 6:36.8; 3. Lesser (LP) 6:41.9; 4. Berlew (F) 6:43.0; 5. Mitchell (Ed) 6:45.6; 6. Bonecutter (ES) 7:14.3. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (F) 12:20.7; 2. Gumbel (F) 13:47.6; 3. Lesser (LP) 14:05.8; 4. Elwood (LP) 14:42.
100 hurdles — 1. Dulle (Ed) 18.8; 2. Geiger (ES) 19.1; 3. Miller (LP) 19.2; 4. Rowlader (LP) 19.9; 5. Wright (F) 20.5; 6. Baker (ES) 20.7. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 53.4; 2. Wright (FR) 55.4; 3. Dulle (Ed) 57.1; 4. Miller (LP) 57.2; 5. Rowlader (LP) 58.0; 6. Baker (ES) 1:01.3. 4x100 relay — 1. Edon (Bignell, V. Green, Heinze, Ke. Towers) 56.7; 2. Lakewood Park 57.6. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside (Lydia Sullivan-Brittney Geiger-Morgyn Willibey-Allison Hoffelder) 4:34.1; 2. Fremont 4:35.4; 3. Lakewood Park 4:37.4; 4. Edon 4:50.0. 5. Hamilton 4:57.5. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont (Morgan Gannon-Makayla Gumbel-Katie Berlew-Natalie Gochenour) 11:24.0; 2. Lakewood Park 12:01.0; 3. Edon 13:50.5.
Shot put — 1. Holman (ES) 29-6.75; 2. Combs (F) 29-0; 3. Snyder (ES) 26-10.75; 4. Crawford (F) 25-5; 5. Burns (LP) 24-9.25; 6. Kaiser (H) 23-10.25. Discus — 1. Snyder (ES) 91-7; 2. Rose (LP) 83-3; 3. Kaiser (H) 82-4; 4. Barker (F) 78-0; 5. Burris (LP) 76-1; 6. Anderson (Ed) 67-0. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-10; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 4-8; 3. Kamleiter (LP) 4-6; T-4. Lautzenheiser (Ed) and Talarico (LP) 4-2; 6. Gengler (F) 4-0. Long jump — 1. Heinze (Ed) 13-4.25; 2. Zuccolotto (F) 13-1.25; 3. Miller (LP) 13-0; 4. Sullivan (ES) 12-7; 5. Dulle (Ed) 12-0.75; 6. Jaegers (LP) 12-0. Pole vault — T-1. Spackman (Ed), Kimpel (ES) and Altaffer (Ed), 6-6.
