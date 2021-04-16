AUBURN — The International Monster Truck Museum is moving its collection in style, with a parade from Auburn to Butler this afternoon.
Approximately 100 vehicles have registered for the parade — and more are expected — as the museum rolls to its new home at the former Butler Eagles lodge at 541 W. Main St.
The parade begins at 1 p.m., with vehicles leaving the current museum home at the Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
The route will bring the parade along C.R. 11-A to C.R. 427 through Auburn to Waterloo. At U.S. 6, the parade will turn east and head for Butler.
The parade will include monster trucks, mega trucks (vehicles with tractor tires as opposed to traditional monster truck tires), show cars and show trucks that feature lifts and spectacular paint jobs.
Following the parade, there will be a pit party — essentially a car show but featuring monster trucks — where spectators can meet and have pictures taken and get autographs from drivers. Food and concession vendors will be on-site.
The museum will hold its open house Saturday, May 22.
