To the editor:
January is National Blood Donor Month. One in four U.S. residents will require a blood transfusion at some point in their lives. Less than 10 percent of eligible donors give regularly.
Donations in December at the Butler American Legion were down. Please consider your donation in May 2020. Each donation has the potential to save three lives. I would like to thank the December volunteers and all who took time out of their day to present themselves. Please watch the newspapers for the next American Red Cross blood drive at the Butler American Legion in May.
Thanks,
Ann Prosser
Butler Blood Drive Coordinator
