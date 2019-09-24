Arrested in Steuben County
Austin A. McCarty, 24, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested Sept. 16 by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on a felony charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
Drivers collide at intersection
BUTLER — One driver pulled into the path of another vehicle at the intersection of Beech and Liberty streets just before 8 a.m. Sept. 6, Butler Police said.
Payton A. Terry, 18, of the 300 block of Spencer Street, St. Joe, was driving east on Liberty Street in a 2010 Lincoln MKZ. Terry told police he stopped for the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection.
Terry said he did not see a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driven by Ronda J. Caldwell, 56, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, which was traveling north on Beech Street.
Police estimated total damage to be between $2,501-$5,000.
Police make arrests
- Robert Sarrazine, 68, of the 2900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Sept. 8 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; public nudity, a Class C misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Jacob Truelove, 29, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Sept. 11 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
- Melody Peffley, 74, of the 300 block of John Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
- April Damron, 31, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 12 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging her with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
- Riley Baker, 27, of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
