Butler Dental Group 5K race is Saturday
BUTLER — The 10th annual and final Butler Dental Group 5K race will take place Saturday.
Registration is at 7 a.m., with the race at 8 a.m. There is a $20 registration fee, with 100 percent of the fees going to the Spencerville Covered Bridge restoration project.
Movies in the Park coming to St. Joe
ST. JOE — Movies in the Park is coming to St. Joe.
The inspirational movie, “Overcomer,” will be shown in Wild Cherry Park at dusk Friday, Sept. 11.
There will be free popcorn and bottled water available. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.
DeKalb Eastern plans meeting on special-needs students
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community Schools will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the DeKalb County Eastern attendance area and are home schooled or attend a non-public school. The meeting will be held on September 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Butler Elementary School.
For questions or more information, contact Principal Kim Clark at 868-2123.
Sewer district meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Church hosts community dinners
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Butler Public Library’s community room at 340 S. Broadway.
Visitors are asked to use the north parking lot entrance.
The evening includes live music, a short Gospel story, a children’s craft and prayer.
St. Joe Town Board meetings resume
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board has resumed its public meeting schedule.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Visitors are required to wear masks.
American Legion announces updates
BUTLER — Charles Foster Blaker American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has reopened.
Hours are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the Tuesday drawing.
All visitors are asked to be safe, wear masks and practice social distancing.
The auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
