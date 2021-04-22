These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 8-15. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Ram Z. Ali, Amarillo, Texas, speeding, $194 (DC).
James F. Arens, Hudson, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (WPD).
Teresa S. Bard, Butler, speeding, $194 (ISP); use of telecommunications device, $194 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (WPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (WPD).
Alfred Bediako, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Ashley L. Belcher, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC); speeding, $188 (DC); no financial responsibility, $258 (AUB); disregarding traffic control device, $194 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (BPD); driving while suspended, $258 (WPD).
Ruby F. Bloomer, Butler, driving while suspended, $235 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $175 (BPD).
Jamie L. Boller, Auburn, no license when required, $175 (AUB).
Destiny J. Tackels Brown, Garrett, speeding, $170 (DC).
Olivia M. Brown, Columbia City, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Ashley L. Bush, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, speeding, $192 (ISP).
Kevin D. Carlin, Edgerton, truck over maximum weight restraints, $2,205.50 (ISP).
Danielle V. Carroll, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious plates, $175 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $175 (ISP); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (ISP).
Otoniel Sanchez Castro, Fort Wayne, operating commercial vehicle without a CDL, $285 (ISP); operating vehicle in excess of maximum width, $235 (ISP); U.S. DOT registration required, $235 (ISP).
Omar Contreras, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Desiree M. Cook, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Amber L. Crockett, Garrett, false and fictitious, $150 (GPD).
Rodney A. Daler, Angola, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); expired plates, $173 (DC).
Michael D. Damron, Butler, speeding, $175 (BPD); speeding, $175 (WPD); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
Deanna J. Derry, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Corey W. Dolby, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kenneth S. Eib, Angola, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Alexander M. Federspiel, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Shalyn J. Fisher, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Christopher W. Gatt, Kendallville, no valid driver’s license, $150 (WPD).
Austin M. Gilbert, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Kristy M. Hafer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Matthew D. Hanes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Alexandria M. Hart, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Rachel N. Haynes, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ethan D. Heltzel, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Juan Hernandez-Herrera, Ligonier, speeding, $165 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Andrew K. Hogg, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Natasha M. Howenstine, Hudson, speeding, $175 (DC); disregarding automatic signal, $196 (AUB).
Taylor M. James, LaPorte, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Erica M. Johnson, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Landon P. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $170 (DC).
Haley D. Koble, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Corey J. Kopatz, McCordsville, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Tam Lai, Wyoming, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ethan M. Lower, Corunna, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Austin D. Mann, Auburn, speeding, $190 (DC).
James A. May, Salt Lick, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Tyler J. Maynard, Butler, throwing lighted cigarette, cigar or match, $260 (GPD).
Dakota L. McHenry, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (GPD).
Trevor R. Miles, Garrett, no motorcycle endorsement, $150 (GPD).
Tamara A. Millis, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Robert R. Mills, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Robin R. Minnick, Butler, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Cornell Morris Jr., Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Chandra F. Nesbitt, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Amanda N. Ortega, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Brandon W. Pankop, Corunna, expired registration, $162 (DC).
Jimmie L. Prince II, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Gage N. Rathburn, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Billy J. Rippy, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kenneth W. Robinson, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jessica M. Rodriguez, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ramond E. Roelfs, Edgerton, Ohio, expired license plates, $175 (ISP).
Maxim M. Sajdak, Churubusco, speeding, $196 (GPD).
Seth J. Scher, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Tia Y.M. Schwartz, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Michael J. Severson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Melissa K. Slone, Waterloo, no insurance, $296 (AUB); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $306 (BPD).
Julia E. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Kai Sout, Fort Wayne, open container violation, $171 (DC).
Heath D. Terhune, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Melissa D. Wade, Auburn, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $173 (AUB).
Sherylanne L. Walker, Hamilton, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Zachary E. Wheaton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Shelby L. Wiggins, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Rick D. Williams II, Rome City, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Ah Du La Zeet, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jerry T. Zumbrun, Columbia City, using hand-held mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $260 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
