340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Announcements
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Reading program session 3 concludes Wednesday. Visit the library’s children’s page for prizes available for reading. See Miss Anna or visit the circulation desk to register.
• A virtual New Year’s Eve party for children will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the library’s Facebook page.
• The library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
New materials available
History: “Ruin and Renewal: Civilizing Europe after World War II” by Paul Betts; “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” by Daniel James Brown; “Nazi Wives: The Women at the Top of Hitler’s Germany” by James Wyllie.
Biography: “All the Young Men” by Ruth Coker Burks and Kevin Carr O’Leary; “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond; “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality” by Michael J. Fox; “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama; “Dalko: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Finest Pitcher” by William A. Dembski, Alex Thomas and Brian Vikander.
Audio books: “The Guest List: You’d Kill to be on It” by Lucy Foley.
Entertainment: “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Laughter is the Best Medicine: 101 Feel Good Stories” by Amy Newmark.
Home and garden: “Flower School: A Practical Guide to the Art of Flower Arranging” by Calvert Crary.
Teen: “Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America” from Candlewick.
Large print: “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson; “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” by Daniel James Brown; “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean; “Captured! Stories of American World War II Prisoners of War” by Kayleen Reusser.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
