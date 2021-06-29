340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is now taking place.
Programs are geared toward preschool, grades 1-5.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, children are invited to the library to learn how to make their own pet rock.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
Upcoming events
A quilting meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
A quilting weekend will take place July 9-11.
Carnival
All children are invited to the library’s end of summer carnival in South Side Park. The carnival will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
There will be games, popcorn and more. Children do not have to have participated in the summer reading program to enjoy the fun.
New materials available
Large print: “The Divide” by Nicholas Evans.
Literature and fiction: “Little Bee” by Chris Cleave. “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver. “The Chestnut Man” by Soren Sveistrup.
Teen: “The Betrayed” by Kiera Cass. “Nothing Can Possibly Go Wrong” by Prudence Shen. “One Great Lie” by Deb Caletti. “Point Blank” and “Stormbreaker” (Alex Rider adventure series), both by Anthony Horowitz. “The Box in the Woods” (Truly Devious series) by Maureen Johnson. “Blackout” by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon.
Comics and graphic novels: “Fish and Sun” (I Can Read Comics, Level 1) by Sergio Ruzzier. “Spy X Family 1, Spy X Family 2, Spy X Family 3 and Spy Family 4,” all by Tatsuya Endo.
Children: “I Can Be Anything” by Bob Staake. “Mobs in the Overworld” by Nick Eliopulos. “The Serpent’s Fury: Royal Guide to Monster Slaying, Book 3” by Kelley Armstrong. “Can You Find It? Cars and Trucks on the Road” by Little Genius Books. “Dinosaurs Before Dark” (Magic Tree House series) by Mary Pope Osborne. “Faraway Things” by Dave Eggers and Kelly Murphy. “Franklin Endicott and the Third Key: Tales from Deckawood Drive, Vol. 6” by Kate DiCamillo.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
The July craft is a mod podge terra cotta flower pot.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft will be fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
