BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association is sponsoring a mural project in Butler, celebrating the community’s Susie the Deer heritage.
In the 1970s, Susie was a fixture in the community. Signs were posted along U.S. 6 and S.R. 1 asking visitors to be on the lookout for the city’s pet deer.
Susie could be found in business advertising, “Where a little doe goes a long way.”
The deer was a frequent visitor to Butler Elementary School, where students and staff were able to pet and even feed her. She even inspired a song, “Susie, Our Pet Deer,” written by then elementary music teacher Judy (Washler) Moughler.
Main Street is asking artists to create murals on 4-foot by 6-foot pieces of masonite board to be hung and secured to the fence bordering the Butler Company property on South Broadway.
Finished artwork can be viewed on or around mid to late August through Oct. 9, when they will be both judged and auctioned off at the Butler Harvest Festival.
The contest is open to individuals, families, businesses and organizations.
The masonite boards will be provided by Butler Main Street, and may be picked up at the Butler Public Library.
All entries must use acrylic paints, must include Susie the Deer, be family friendly, and have a 6-inch border all the way around. Artwork can be vertical or horizontal format. All murals must be sealed with a varnish or sealer, as these will be hanging outside.
All proceeds will benefit the Butler Main Street Association.
To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or to register, call Sarah Dempsey at the Butler Public Library, 868-2351, or by email at sarah@butlerpubliclibrary.net.
