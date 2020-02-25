These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Feb. 13-20. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Kasidy M. Arnold, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $196 (GPD).
- Wendy J. Baker, Garrett, no child restraint, $25 (GPD).
- Elaine M. Berkes, Butler, speeding, $175 (BPD).
- Doler J. Bevis, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Baleigh M. Bolen, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Jeanne M. Briggs, Grand Blanc, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jamie L. Buhrmester, Greenwood, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Craig T. Cameron, Angola, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Joshua L. Caudill, Waterloo, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (WPD).
- Kimberly L. Conrad, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Jon A. Day, Fremont, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Ian P. DeLoach, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $155 (DC).
- Zachary M. Feightner, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (DC).
- Coy D. Flynn, North Salem, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Joshua R. Gipson, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Cheyenne K. Godoy, Terre Haute, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Zachary D. Henderson, Hamilton, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
- Anson L. Hill, St. Joe, no seat belt, $25 (BPD).
- Nicole L. Houck, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Jedidiah R. Hullinger, Harlan, failure to dim bright headlights, $190 (DC).
- Richard A. Jasso II, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Conner J. Keith II, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Joshua D. King, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD); license plate light, $146 (BPD).
- Lamar E. Kline, Edon, Ohio, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (ISP).
- Jeffrey L. Knott, Garrett, open container violation, $171 (GPD).
- Elicia S. Lambert, Antioch, Tennessee, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jakob T. Landon, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Jakob T. Landon, Grabill, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Brittany N. Lawrence, Garrett, no operator’s license in possession, $150 (GPD).
- Megan A. Lemke, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Steven M. Maravilla, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Edward J. Martin, Hamilton, no seat belt, $25 (BPD).
- Cynthia L. Martinez, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
- Jade M. Bradley-Reinhart, South Bend, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Shelby M. Rochelo, New Haven, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Mitchell L. Rose, Parkersburg, Illinois, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Morgan C. Schimmoller, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Kulwant Singh, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Lesa A. Smith, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Austin L. Steckley, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
- John P. Sutton, Angola, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Lexis C. Thorp, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Brooke N. Todd, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Brandon L. Williams, Fort Wayne, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (GPD).
- Michael Wion, Wolverine Lake, Michigan, driving at reduced speed in left lane, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
