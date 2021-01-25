BUTLER — Eastside High School senior Lauren Brown has been selected as a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year candidate and will conduct a seven-week campaign, continuing until March 4, to raise money for LLS.
She is the daughter of Derek and Kelly Brown of Butler.
Brown, 17, was nominated by school officials in June. Since then, she has been working to raise awareness of LLS programs.
Since her nomination, she has contacted several businesses and corporations throughout DeKalb County to procure monetary donations and contributions of silent auction items, as well as selling wristbands to support the LLS mission.
In addition, Brown is using social media platforms to spread the word about LLS programs.
With in-person presentations limited or not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has taken to conducting virtual discussions with prospective donors.
“We’ve had very good conversations about LLS and about how they’ve done so many good things for cancer research,” Brown stated.
“It’s definitely helped with my personability skills, being able to sit down with a total stranger and tell my personal connections to cancer, my entrepreneurship skills and networking and making those connections to get donations,” she said.
The silent auction will take place with donations from local businesses. All money raised from the auction goes toward Brown’s campaign.
Brown is conducting this drive in memory of her aunt, Judi Berry, who passed away in September from multiple myeloma.
“My aunt Judi and I were very close,” she explained. “She was just the best person. You could go to her and talk about anything. She always brought joy to others.
“This March, when COVID hit, instead of just taking time to herself, she started making masks. She made thousands of masks, and even when people gave her donations, she would donate that money to someone else,” Brown said. “She was just a selfless individual.”
While social media makes long-distance communication quicker and easier, one of Brown’s favorite memories with her aunt — who lived in California — was exchanging written letters.
Part of her fundraising campaign has included writing letters to prospective donors as a way to remember her aunt.
“I’ve learned to be thankful for every day, and that giving back to others is so much fun,” Brown said. “This campaign has just been wonderful to be part of.
“It’s shown me how willing the community is to come together and help people, especially during a global pandemic,” she added. “I really didn’t think that everyone would be able to donate as much as they have, but the community has really come together and supported me throughout this campaign.”
Donations may be made at events.lls.org/in/ftwaynesoy21/lbrown.
