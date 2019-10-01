Rotary, Interact sponsoring decorating contest
BUTLER — The Butler Rotary Club and Eastside Rotary Interact Club are sponsoring a pumpkin decorating contest during the Harvest Festival on Oct. 8.
The Harvest Festival and decorating contest will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the 100 block of South Broadway.
A $25 prize will be awarded to one winner in each of the following age groups: 5-8 years old; 9-12 years old and 13-15 years old.
The Rotary Club will provide pumpkins to be decorated and supplies to paint pumpkins beginning at 4 p.m. Pumpkins must be finished by 7:30 p.m. for judging. Participants may bring their own decorated pumpkin by 7:15 p.m. for judging.
Winning pumpkins will be determined by people's choice.
