These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 3-10. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represent the agency issuing each ticket.
Joshua M. Allen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Landrun L. Anderson, Marion, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Natalie J. Armstrong, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Stacey E. Art, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD).
Julie A. Beaudrie, McKinney, Texas, speeding, $171 (DC).
Amber M. Billman, Auburn, learner’s permit violation, $160 (DC).
Devante L. Booker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Gabe M. Brady, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kaylea M. Bruggner, St. Joe, use of telecommunications device, $171 (GPD).
Victoria R. Carmona, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Damian M. Chandler, Orland, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Caitlin M. Christman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ontario O. Clay, Fort Wayne, U-turn on freeway, $188 (ISP); driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
Zachary S. Clifford, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Rhonda S. Collins, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Stephen C. Cook, Ada, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jonell M. Davis, Pioneer, Ohio, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Audrey E. Dorris, Sellersburg, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kimberly L. Stevens Dowdle, Indian Springs, Alabama, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Alyssa M. Dyer, Dowagiac, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Marcus A. Farmer, Avilla, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Andrea M. Freed, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
David J. Gentis, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (AUB).
Alyssa C. Gerke, Woodburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Andrew S. Graves, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Breanna E. Hauser, Westfield, speeding, $170 (ISP).
Jack E. Just, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dylan H. Kachmann, Roanoke, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Branden F. Kepler, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Derek A. Linville, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Abigail L. Lonsbury, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jaelin L. McLane, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Janie L. Misner, Jonesville, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Bradley J. Pankop, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Elvira L. Parker, Saginaw, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Kennety L. Priddy, Garrett, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (GPD).
Michael W. Rice, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Rayan M. Rodriguez, Bonita Springs, Florida, failure to stop at stop sign, $196 (BPD).
Italo L. Sanders, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Virginia J. Lagos Sarmiento, Berne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kimberly C. Shoudel, Auburn, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (GPD).
David A. Smith, Charlotte, North Carolina, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Peyton A. Sparks, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Nicholas M. Stafford, Hamilton, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Van M. Thawng, Beech Grove, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Adam P. Utnage, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
J.J. Treesh-Valentine, Wolcottville, left of center, $165 (GPD).
Matthew K. Wagner, Silverwood, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Katie L. Wells, Pioneer, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Patrick H. Wells, West Bloomfield, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Robert L. Whitford, Hamilton, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Tyler A. Wiener, Austin, Texas, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Veronica Y. Wise, Delphos, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Abby L. Woebbeking, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $258 (DC); no insurance, $258 (DC).
Victoria J. Woodall, Eaton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Terry D. Wyse, Fremont, speeding, $175 (DC).
Lukas G. Wyss, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
