Main Street to hold community meeting
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17, at the International Monster Truck Museum, 541 W. Main St.
Main Street welcomes board member
BUTLER — Butler Main Street president Jodi Barber has announced recent Eastside graduate and Trine University student Abigail Yeager has joined the board of directors.
Yeager is an intern for the DeKalb County Chamber Partnership. While in high school, she completed 30 college credits.
“I am personally excited for her to be a board member because of her outstanding background and the opportunity to bring fresh energy and perspective to the board and downtown Butler,” Barber said of Yeager.
St. Joe Movies in the ParkST. JOE — Summer Movies in the Park comes to St. Joe this Friday in Wild Cherry Park with “Facing the Giants.”
This event also celebrates the eighth anniversary of Pizza Subs & BBQ. Eastpoint Community Church is also a sponsor.
The party begins at 8:30 p.m.
Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Park board meets Aug. 24BUTLER — Butler’s Park and Recreation Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Mason Park, 151 Depot St.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Eastpoint Church meets each Sunday
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
