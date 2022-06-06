BUTLER — Eastside FFA members, parents, alumni, and supporters gathered for an end of year awards banquet on May 22.
Attendees enjoyed a meal catered by Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, followed by a keynote address by 2009 Eastside High School graduate Kyle Malcolm. Malcolm spoke about his journey in FFA and how it impacted his current career path. He encouraged all current members to find their passion and let it lead them to accomplish their dreams.
The 2021-2022 Eastside FFA Officer team awarded members who participated in career and leadership development event contests throughout the year and wished luck to those students competing at the 93rd Indiana FFA State Convention in June.
The next item on the agenda included three different degree ceremonies.
The Discovery Degree is given to a 7th or 8th grade FFA member who has participated in at least one career or leadership development event, attended at least two chapter meetings, and worked at least two other chapter events. The recipients of this degree included Adyson Brown, Elijah Hankey, Kileen Shaffer, Emmi Prough, Stella Dickerhoff, Rhaigyn Hamilton and Addisyn Shull.
The Greenhand Degree is given to a 9th grade or older FFA member who has participated in at least one career or leadership development event, attended at least three chapter meetings, and worked at least three other chapter events. The recipients of this degree included Lily Kreischer, Kiersten Haynes and Sydnee Kessler.
The Chapter Degree is the highest degree a chapter can bestow upon a member, and is given to a 10th grade or older FFA member who has previously received the Greenhand FFA Degree, completed the equivalent of at least 180 hours of agriculture courses, participated in the planning and conducting of at least three official functions, invested in their Supervised Agriculture Experience, led a group discussion, demonstrated five procedures of parliamentary law, and participated in at least ten hours of community service. The candidates who received this award include Emma Brown and Jonathan Prosser.
At the conclusion of the degree ceremonies, the Star Greenhand and Star Farmer were awarded to Lily Kreischer and Rowan Tinker before all of the graduating seniors were recognized for their dedication to the program over the last four to six years. The evening concluded with the installation of the 2022-2023 officer team: President Emma Brown, Vice President Grace Kreischer, Secretary Lily Kresicher, Treasurer Jonathan Prosser, Reporter Killeen Shaffer, Sentinel Osric Wolfe and Student Advisor Ethan Kerr.
The new officer team will jump right in, as they develop a plan for the Eastside FFA Produce Patch, prepare for state convention, and work to develop a program of activities for the 2022-2023 school year.
